58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

By The Associated Press
November 24, 2019 - 10:12 am
 

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been released from a Baltimore hospital where she had been treated for a possible infection.

The 86-year-old Ginsburg has returned to her home in Washington, D.C., and is “doing well,” court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said Sunday.

Ginsburg spent two nights at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. She was taken there Friday after experiencing chills and fever.

The court says she received intravenous antibiotics and fluids and that her symptoms abated.

Ginsburg has had four occurrences of cancer, including two in the past year. She had lung cancer surgery in December and received radiation treatment for a tumor on her pancreas in August.

She had a rare absence from a public session of the court in mid-November because of what the court said was a stomach bug. She was back on the bench the next time the justices met.

Her latest hospital stay began Friday, after the justices met in private to discuss pending cases.

She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington before being transferred to Johns Hopkins for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection.

Ginsburg has been on the court since 1993, appointed by President Bill Clinton. Only Justice Clarence Thomas has served longer among the current members of the court.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Attorney General William Barr speaks with an Associated Press reporter onboard an aircraft en r ...
Epstein’s death was a ‘perfect storm of screw-ups,’ says Barr
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

Attorney General William Barr said he initially had his own suspicions about financier Jeffrey Epstein’s death while behind bars at one of the most secure jails in America but came to conclude that his suicide was the result of “a perfect storm of screw-ups.”

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., right, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, join ...
Analysis: Lots of impeachment evidence, but not on $400M in aid
By Julie Pace The Associated Press

None of the witnesses could personally attest that President Trump directly conditioned the release of the $400 million in military aid on a Ukrainian announcement of investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, ...
Tesla unveils electric pickup truck
The Associated Press

Tesla is aiming for the heart of the auto industry’s profit machine with its own version of the heavy pickup truck.