Safety gates were down in fatal train crash involving GOP lawmakers

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a train crash involving a garbage truck in Crozet, Va., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. An Amtrak passenger train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers to a Republican retreat in West Virginia struck a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Va. (Zack Wajsgrasu/The Daily Progress via AP)

The railroad crossing arm is seen lowered next to the scene of where an Amtrak train carrying multiple Republican lawmakers crashed into a garbage truck in Crozet, Va., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. A chartered train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers to a Republican policy retreat in West Virginia struck a garbage truck in a rural Virginia town Wednesday. (Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP)

This photo provided by Rep. Greg Walden, R-Oregon, shows a crash site near Crozet, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. A chartered train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers to a Republican retreat in West Virginia struck a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday, lawmakers said. (Rep. Geg Walden via AP)

CROZET, Va. — Witnesses to a collision between a train carrying Republican congressmen and a garbage truck in rural Virginia have told investigators the truck entered the railroad crossing after safety gates came down to warn drivers about the approaching train.

A preliminary report on the Jan. 31 crash was issued Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The probable cause of the accident hasn’t yet been determined.

One trash company employee was killed, while the truck driver, another employee and several others were injured.

The report said data taken from the camera on the Amtrak train — carrying dozens of Republic lawmakers to an annual strategy retreat in West Virginia — showed that as the crossing came into view, the gates were down and the trash truck was on the crossing.