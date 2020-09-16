86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Sally’s deluge sends ocean into downtown Pensacola — PHOTOS

The Associated Press
September 16, 2020 - 9:44 am
 

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Hurricane Sally’s storm surge and torrential rain inundated a stretch of the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, damaging parked cars and prompting many calls for evacuations.

The slow-moving hurricane came ashore before dawn in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and moved inland between Mobile, Alabama, and Pensacola, dumping a deluge on urban areas whose combined populations total nearly 1 million people. Many will need to be evacuated from rising water, said Sheriff David Morgan in Escambia County, where deputies were rescuing dozens of people from swamped homes.

Morgan said Hurricane Sally has knocked out a section of the new Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola, Florida, as the storm pounds the Gulf Coast with wind and rain.

The ocean flowed into downtown Pensacola, with white-capped salt water slapping against parked cars. The torrential rain downed trees and the wind snapped stoplights and road signs, making any effort to venture outside hazardous.

Trent Airhart, one of dozens of utility workers who came to Pensacola to make repairs, waded through brown water as much as 4 feet deep to move trucks to safer positions. He had to dodge flotsam as pieces of limbs and building material fell into the water, using his feet to feel his way past curbs and parking barriers.

Jordan Muse, trapped with her 15-year-old daughter Maleah and 8-year-old son Ayden in a hotel surrounded by floodwater, briefly stepped outside to snap an image of the surge. She said they live in a mobile home about 15 miles away, and sought shelter in the hotel. She parked outside, and moved her car four times during the night to avoid the rising water, but it was still floor-deep before sunrise.

“I can’t believe it got so bad,” she said. “Everything’s under water, buildings … this is crazy.”

MOST READ
1
Outburst by Las Vegas judge results in ethics charges
Outburst by Las Vegas judge results in ethics charges
2
$1.5M in construction liens filed on completed Allegiant Stadium
$1.5M in construction liens filed on completed Allegiant Stadium
3
Road rage suspected in slaying of woman on I-15 in Las Vegas
Road rage suspected in slaying of woman on I-15 in Las Vegas
4
Massive Allegiant Stadium video screen lights up
Massive Allegiant Stadium video screen lights up
5
$150K royal flush jackpot hits in west Las Vegas Valley
$150K royal flush jackpot hits in west Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a July 30, 2020, photo, Kai Hu, a research associate transfers medium to cells, in the labor ...
US lays out sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

The federal government outlined a sweeping plan Wednesday to make vaccines for COVID-19 available for free to all Americans, assuming a safe and effective shot is established and widely accepted though polls show skepticism remains across America.

Shayanne Summers holds her dog Toph while wrapped in a blanket after several days of staying in ...
Death toll reaches 35 in West Coast fires; winds a worry
By Lindsay Whitehurst and Sara Cline The Associated Press

Nearly all the dozens of people reported missing after a devastating blaze in southern Oregon have been accounted for, authorities said over the weekend as crews battled wildfires that have killed at least 35 from California to Washington state.

Heavy traffic is seen on legendary Main Street in Sturgis, S.D., South Dakota, in 2019. (Jim Ho ...
After Sturgis rally, Dakotas lead US in coronavirus growth
By Stephen Groves and Dave Kolpack The Associated Press

Coronavirus infections in the Dakotas are growing faster than anywhere else in the nation, fueling impassioned debates over masks and personal freedom after months in which the two states avoided the worst of the pandemic.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept 8, 2020 file photo, ultra-Orthodox Jews keep social distancing and ...
Israel to set new nationwide lockdown as virus cases surge
By Tia Goldenberg and Aron Heller The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday announced a new countrywide lockdown will be imposed amid a stubborn surge in coronavirus cases, with schools and parts of the economy expected to shut down in a bid to bring down infection rates.

FILE--A cyclist crosses an intersection on the campus of Arizona State University on Tuesday, S ...
Arizona State president: Some bars violating COVID-19 protocols
The Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona State University President Michael Crow alleges several restaurant-bars near the school’s Tempe campus have violated the safety protocols businesses must abide by to operate amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
Devastating wildfires are latest challenge in West
By Lindsay Whitehurst and Andrew Selsky The Associated Press

Oregon officials are saying they are preparing for a possible “mass casualty event” if more bodies are found in the ash.

George Coble carries a bucket of water to put out a tree still smoldering on his property destr ...
Smoke chokes West Coast as wildfire deaths climb
By Andrew Selsky and Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

Wildfire smoke that posed a health hazard to millions choked the West Coast on Saturday as firefighters battled deadly blazes that obliterated some towns and displaced tens of thousands of people, the latest in a series of calamities this year.

This Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 image provided by NOAA shows the formation of Tropical Storm Sall ...
New Orleans under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally
By Tamara Lush The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Sally formed Saturday off south Florida amid forecasts it would reach hurricane strength early in the week before striking the northern Gulf Coast with high winds and a possible life-threatening storm surge.