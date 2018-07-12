Salmonella outbreak linked to Honey Smacks cereal grows

A salmonella outbreak linked to Honey Smacks cereal has grown, infecting 100 people in 33 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting.

Boxes of Kellogg's Froot Loops, Corn Pops, Apple Jacks, and Honey Smacks sit on the shelf of a Mt. Lebanon, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

The CDC says most of the outbreaks have been in California, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania.

Last month, the Kellogg Company voluntarily recalled some of its Honey Smacks cereal after the salmonella outbreak was first reported.

The recall affects 15.3-ounce packages with the UPS Code 3800039103 and 23-ounce packages with the UPS Code 3800014810. Both have best used by dates from June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019.

Consumers are advised to throw the cereal away and contact Kellogg for a refund.

Salmonella usually causes fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.