Salvagers launch new attempt to tow an oil tanker blown up by Yemen's Houthi terrorists

This photo released by the European Union's Operation Aspides naval force shows the oil tanker Sounion burning in the Red Sea following a series of attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, on Saturday Sept. 14, 2024. (European Union's Operation Aspides via AP)
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press
September 14, 2024 - 1:23 pm
 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A new attempt has begun to try to salvage an oil tanker burning in the Red Sea after attacks by Yemen’s Houthi terrorists, a European Union naval mission said Saturday.

The EU’s Operation Aspides published images dated Saturday of its vessels escorting three ships heading to the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion.

The mission has “been actively involved in this complex endeavor, by creating a secure environment, which is necessary for the tugboats to conduct the towing operation,” the EU said.

A phone number for the mission rang unanswered Saturday. However, satellite images taken Saturday morning by Planet Labs PBC and later analyzed by The Associated Press showed what appeared to be the three salvage vessels close to the Sounion. A warship could be seen nearby.

The Sounion came under attack from the Houthis beginning Aug. 21. The vessel had been staffed by a crew of 25 Filipinos and Russians, as well as four private security personnel, who were taken by a French destroyer to nearby Djibouti.

The Houthis later planted explosives aboard the ship and detonated them. That’s led to fears the ship’s 1 million barrels of crude oil could spill into the Red Sea.

The Houthis have targeted more than 80 vessels with missiles and drones since the war in Gaza started in October. They seized one vessel and sank two in the campaign that also killed four sailors. One of the sunken vessels, the Tutor, went down after the Houthis planted explosives aboard it and after its crew abandoned it due to an earlier attack, the terrorist group later acknowledged.

Other missiles and drones have either been intercepted by a U.S.-led coalition in the Red Sea or failed to reach their targets.

Many of the ships attacked by the Houthis have had little or no connection to the conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, including some bound for Iran.

