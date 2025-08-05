Sam’s Club recalled a popular item for a dangerous reason — here’s what to know

2 weeks ago, she left a doctor’s appointment with her baby. They haven’t been found since

Product recalls are never good news for the consumer, especially when it comes to food. It is, however, on us as consumers to pay attention as recalls roll in, should a potentially dangerous purchase still be in our possession.

On July 30, Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC announced a recall of Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Packs in 15-count boxes due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The products in question are said to have been sold in Sam’s Club stores nationwide, with no illnesses (thankfully) reported so far.

For those out of the loop, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and those with a weakened immune system.

While healthy individuals infected with Listeria might only experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the organism can cause serious issues like miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

According to the FDA, Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack 15-count boxes feature UPC 1 93968 50900 2 and were distributed between July 1, 2025 and July 25, 2025 in Sam’s Club retail stores in the following states:

Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Specific product information of the affected lot can be found here, and it should be noted that these products were packaged in foil pouches inside a corrugated box. Additionally, the lot number and expiration date can be found located on the bottom of each case.

Those with any of the listed products in their possession are urged not to consume them. Instead, discard them or return to Sam’s Club for a full refund. If you haven’t checked your inventory at home already, we recommend you go ahead and do so now. Consumers with further questions or concerns can contact Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC’s Customer Service at 770-387-0451, Monday-Friday 8am-5pm EST.