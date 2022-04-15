67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

San Diego region feels small earthquake

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2022 - 9:54 pm
 
Ocean Beach pier and tide pools in San Diego County. (Thinkstock)
Ocean Beach pier and tide pools in San Diego County. (Thinkstock)

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck an area south of Tijuana, Mexico, on Thursday evening but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or serious damage.

The quake was felt in the San Diego area, according to various social media posts.

The quake hit at 9:30 p.m. in El Sauzal, Mexico, about 60 miles south of San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was 10 miles deep.

MOST READ
1
Graney: Carr contract far sweeter for Raiders than QB
Graney: Carr contract far sweeter for Raiders than QB
2
Former Strip chef finally gets a new room of his own — in Henderson
Former Strip chef finally gets a new room of his own — in Henderson
3
Racist slides presented at Las Vegas concealed carry event spark outrage
Racist slides presented at Las Vegas concealed carry event spark outrage
4
CARTOON: Wrong direction
CARTOON: Wrong direction
5
14-year-old charged in fatal shooting of younger brother, Henderson police say
14-year-old charged in fatal shooting of younger brother, Henderson police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A tumbleweed is stuck in the mud along the Rio Grande in Albuquerque, N.M., in April 2022. (AP ...
Growing drought leaves western states scrambling for water
By Susan Montoya Bryan The Associated Press

Federal water managers think they have a plan to keep the Rio Grande flowing this summer, but they conceded Thursday it all depends on the weather.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in B ...
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43B
By Michelle Chapman and Matt O’Brien The Associated Press

Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that Musk, currently the company’s biggest shareholder, has proposed buying the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own.

 
Black Sea flagship sinks in latest setback for Russia
By Adam Schreck The Associated Press

The Russian Defense Ministry said the ship sank in a storm while being towed to a port. Russia earlier said the flames on the ship, which would typically have 500 sailors aboard, forced the entire crew to evacuate.

An aerial view of Lake Powell on the Colorado River along the Arizona-Utah border on Sept. 11, ...
As Lake Powell shrinks, officials study emergency actions
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

Federal officials say it may be necessary to reduce water delivers to Colorado River users to prevent the shutdown of a huge dam on the Arizona-Utah border.

A person wearing a face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks in Philade ...
CDC extends mask requirement for travel
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is extending the nationwide mask requirement for public transit for 15 days as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

 
Police study Brooklyn subway suspect’s videos to uncover motive
By Michael Kunzelman, Michael R. Sisak and Bernard Condon The Associated Press

A suspect arrested in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left 10 people wounded also left behind many angry YouTube videos. Police were studying them for a possible motive.

Alex Christopher Ewing. (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Ex-Nevada inmate gets another life sentence in Colorado
By The Associated Press

Jurors found Alex Ewing guilty in the death of Patricia Smith in Lakewood, eight months after he was found guilty of killing three members of a family in another Denver suburb.

Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022. I ...
US inflation rose 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

Even excluding volatile food and energy prices, which have driven overall inflation, so-called core inflation jumped 6.5 percent over the past 12 months, the biggest such increase since 1982.