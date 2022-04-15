San Diego region feels small earthquake

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck an area south of Tijuana, Mexico, on Thursday evening.

Ocean Beach pier and tide pools in San Diego County. (Thinkstock)

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck an area south of Tijuana, Mexico, on Thursday evening but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or serious damage.

The quake was felt in the San Diego area, according to various social media posts.

The quake hit at 9:30 p.m. in El Sauzal, Mexico, about 60 miles south of San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was 10 miles deep.