Nation and World

San Francisco Opera cancels Placido Domingo concert

The Associated Press
August 13, 2019 - 3:22 pm
 

The San Francisco Opera says it is canceling an October concert featuring Placido Domingo after the publication of an Associated Press story that quoted numerous women as saying they were sexually harassed or subjected to inappropriate behavior by the superstar.

The Oct. 6 show had been to mark Domingo’s 50th anniversary with the San Francisco company. It had been promoted as a “special one performance-only event” with “one of the most influential singing actors in the history of opera.”

The opera company said in a statement that even though no inappropriate behavior was alleged to have taken place in San Francisco, the company is “committed to its strong anti-sexual harassment policy and requires all company members to adhere to the highest standards of professional conduct.”

On Tuesday, the LA Opera, where Domingo has served as general director since 2003, said it would hire outside counsel to investigate the allegations against the star. And the Philadelphia Orchestra rescinded an invitation for Domingo appear at its opening night concert next month.

Domingo has called the allegations “deeply troubling and, as presented inaccurate,” adding “I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual.”

THE LATEST
A pedestrian passes a makeshift memorial for the slain and injured victims of a mass shooting t ...
Investigators divided on whether Dayton gunman targeted sister
By Dan Sewell and John Seewer The Associated Press

Investigators have radically different views on whether Connor Betts targeted his 22-year-old sister, Megan, two hours after they arrived at a popular strip of nightclubs.

In this Thursday, July 11, 2019, photograph, United States Department of Agriculture intern Ale ...
Farmers turn to technology as Colorado River faces distress
By Dan Elliott The Associated Press

The need is especially pressing in seven U.S. states that rely on the Colorado River: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

In this grab taken from a footage provided by the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSAT ...
Russian military orders village evacuation, then cancels it
By Vladimir Isachenkov The Associated Press

The initial notice told residents of Nyonoksa to move out temporarily, citing unspecified activities at the range. But a few hours later, the military said the planned activities were cancelled and rescinded the request to leave.

Kai Frazier and Chance Seawright, brothers visiting from Aiken, South Carolina, cool off while ...
Dreadful heat, miserable humidity to invade much of South
By Jeff Martin and Jay Reeves The Associated Press

Most of the South — from Texas to parts of South Carolina — will be under heat advisories and warnings as temperatures will feel as high as 117 degrees, forecasters said.

A protester shows a placard to stranded travelers during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong ...
Calm returns at Hong Kong airport after police clash with protesters
By Yanan Wang and Katie Tam The Associated Press

Officers armed with pepper spray and swinging batons confronted the hundreds of protesters who used luggage carts to barricade entrances to the airport terminal. Clashes ended early Wednesday.

In a June 13, 2019, file photo, ExpressVote XL voting machines are displayed during a demonstra ...
2020 votes still vulnerable to hacking, analysis shows
By Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

More than one in 10 voters could cast ballots on paperless voting machines in the 2020 general election, according to a new analysis, leaving their ballots vulnerable to hacking.