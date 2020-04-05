66°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

San Francisco park’s 150th birthday celebration goes online

The Associated Press
April 5, 2020 - 9:24 am
 

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden Gate Park turned 150 years old on Saturday, and the huge party to celebrate San Francisco’s beloved treasure will, for the time being, take place online.

Originally, city officials planned a yearlong celebration that included free museum admission, concerts and the participation of more than 150 cultural institutions and community groups. A giant Ferris wheel that lifts passengers 150 feet into the sky was brought in for the occasion.

But the spread of the coronavirus forced them to postpone the event.

Instead, they launched an online concert series featuring musical sets performed in the park over the years. They include an appearance by Boz Scaggs at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival in 2016 and Metallica’s headlining performance at the Outside Lands festival in 2017.

“Golden Gate Park has served as a place of inspiration, hope and refuge for San Franciscans for 150 years,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

“We hope these virtual experiences will bring some joy and entertainment during this challenging times.”

April 4 marks the day the park was chartered by order of California State Legislature 150 years ago. Skeptics doubted the city’s sand dunes could be converted into park land, but field engineer William Hammond Hall and master gardener John McLaren figured out a way to blanket more than 1,000 acres on the city’s west side with trees.

MOST READ
1
UFC’s Dana White named as extortion victim in sex-tape case
UFC’s Dana White named as extortion victim in sex-tape case
2
Photos show iconic Las Vegas landmarks before and after closures
Photos show iconic Las Vegas landmarks before and after closures
3
Put homeless in Vegas hotels during coronavirus shutdown? No. Here’s why
Put homeless in Vegas hotels during coronavirus shutdown? No. Here’s why
4
‘Rock bottom:’ Evicted family living in 200-square-foot office
‘Rock bottom:’ Evicted family living in 200-square-foot office
5
Coronavirus claims Las Vegas icon ‘Uncle’ Phil Maloof
Coronavirus claims Las Vegas icon ‘Uncle’ Phil Maloof
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People observe social distancing as they pass by the locked gates to Brockwell Park in London, ...
US braces for week of heavy deaths from virus
By Danica Kirka and David Rising The Associated Press

“This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment,’’ U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams told “Fox News Sunday.”

 
New York gets ventilators from China; Trump wants more thanks
By Jennifer Peltz, Amy Forliti and David Rising The Associated Press

In a sign of the disorganized response to the global crisis, Gov. Andrew Cuomo praised the Chinese government for its help in securing the shipment of the breathing machines.

People and policemen bow their heads during a national moment of mourning for victims of corona ...
Infections top 1M, deaths surpass 6oK
By Jennifer Peltz, Amy Forliti and David Rising The Associated Press

Worldwide, confirmed infections rose past 1.1 million and deaths exceeded 60,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has more than 7.6K deaths.

A Samaritan's Purse crew and medical personnel work on preparing to open a 68 bed emergency fie ...
NY races to add beds, but staff and supplies harder to find
By Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

As Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke, over 13,300 coronavirus patients were hospitalized and more than 3,300 needed intensive care around the state, though mostly in New York City.

 
Trump officials working on recommendation about wearing masks
By Zeke Miller and Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

The Trump administration is formalizing new guidance to recommend that many, if not almost all, Americans wear face coverings when leaving home.