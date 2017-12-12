San Francisco wakes up to find out death of Mayor Edwin Lee

Edwin Lee was appointed as mayor in 2011. He went on to win elections in 2011 and 2015.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee speaks at his Election Day party in San Francisco, Nov. 8, 2011. (REUTERS/Robert Galbraith)

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Mayor Edwin Lee has died. He was 65.

A statement by the mayor’s office says Lee passed away Tuesday just after 1 a.m. at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

The statement says family, friends and colleagues were at Lee’s side.

Lee leaves behind his wife, Anita, and two daughters, Brianna and Tania.

Lee was appointed as mayor in 2011. He went on to win elections in 2011 and 2015.

He was known for his work against homelessness.

Lee was not known to be ill. No other details have been released.