Nation and World

San Francisco’s Fishermen’s Wharf partially destroyed by Saturday fire

By Dennis Rudner Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2020 - 7:10 am
 
Updated May 23, 2020 - 7:16 am

San Francisco firefighters are battling a Saturday morning blaze that according to multiple reports has destroyed 25 percent of Fisherman’s Wharf.

The four-alarm fire broke out early Saturday.

No injuries have been reported.

SFgate.com said the fire threatened the historic SS Jeremiah O’Brien Liberty ship, but firefighters were able to keep flames away from one of Pier 45’s most popular attractions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

