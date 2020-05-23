San Francisco’s Fishermen’s Wharf partially destroyed by Saturday fire

San Francisco firefighters are battling a Saturday morning blaze that according to multiple reports has destroyed 25 percent of Fisherman’s Wharf.

San Francisco firefighters battle a blaze Saturday, May 23, 2020. (San Francisco Firefighters 798)

San Francisco firefighters battle a blaze Saturday, May 23, 2020. (Dan Whaley, Twitter)

Fire is raging on SF Pier pic.twitter.com/UEpQIDxJsn — Dan Whaley (@dwhly) May 23, 2020

The four-alarm fire broke out early Saturday.

No injuries have been reported.

Good morning San Francisco. #SFFD units have been on scene at Pier 45 since 4am this morning working on a 4th alarm #fire. They will be here for a while. Please avoid the area #yoursffd pic.twitter.com/VsslRhCV0Q — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) May 23, 2020

SFgate.com said the fire threatened the historic SS Jeremiah O’Brien Liberty ship, but firefighters were able to keep flames away from one of Pier 45’s most popular attractions.

UPDATE Four-Alarm Warehouse Fire on Pier 45 (North Waterfront, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/eqJ9avYoKF — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 23, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.