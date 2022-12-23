59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Nation and World

Santa’s travels unfazed by bomb cyclone, NORAD says

By Terry Chea The Associated Press
December 23, 2022 - 11:19 am
 
In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails f ...
In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails from children around the globe during annual NORAD Tracks Santa event at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Dec. 24, 2021. The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesn't expect COVID-19 or the "bomb cyclone" hitting North America to impact Saint Nick's global travels this year. NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is responsible for monitoring and defending the skies above North America. (Jhomil Bansil/U.S. Department of Defense via AP)
In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails f ...
In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails from children around the globe during annual NORAD Tracks Santa event at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Dec. 24, 2021. The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesn't expect COVID-19 or the "bomb cyclone" hitting North America to impact Saint Nick's global travels this year. NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is responsible for monitoring and defending the skies above North America. (Jhomil Bansil/U.S. Department of Defense via AP)
In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails f ...
In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails from children around the globe during annual NORAD Tracks Santa event at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Dec. 24, 2021. The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesn't expect COVID-19 or the "bomb cyclone" hitting North America to impact Saint Nick's global travels this year. NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is responsible for monitoring and defending the skies above North America. (Jhomil Bansil/U.S. Department of Defense via AP)

The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesn’t expect COVID-19 or the ” bomb cyclone ” hitting North America to affect Saint Nick’s global travels.

NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is responsible for monitoring and defending the skies above North America.

But the Colorado Springs, Colorado-based agency also runs the NORAD Tracks Santa service, which allows people to follow his Christmas journey through its noradsanta.org website, social media channels and mobile app.

The agency this year plans to have about 1,500 volunteers working on Christmas Eve to field phone calls from children who want to know Santa’s location and delivery schedule.

Lt. General David Nahom, a NORAD official based in Anchorage, Alaska, said the pandemic has not affected Santa’s busy delivery schedule and he doesn’t expect any impact this weekend.

The freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall that’s disrupting holiday travel in the U.S. shouldn’t be a problem for a man who lives at the North Pole, Nahom said.

“I think Santa will be right at home with the Arctic weather that’s hitting into the lower 48,” Nahom said.

NORAD’s holiday tradition began in 1955 after a kid mistakenly called a Colorado military command asking to speak to Santa. More calls came in so the commander on duty assigned an officer to answer the Santa calls, and the tradition took hold.

MOST READ
1
Raiders reward Pats fan taunted by fan for his restraint
Raiders reward Pats fan taunted by fan for his restraint
2
2 $100K jackpots hit at same Las Vegas Strip casino
2 $100K jackpots hit at same Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
4
15 Bishop Gorman football players sign with Division I schools
15 Bishop Gorman football players sign with Division I schools
5
CARTOONS: How to tell if you have low testosterone
CARTOONS: How to tell if you have low testosterone
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ...
‘It’s an honor to be by your side,’ Biden tells Zelenskyy
By Zeke Miller, Lisa Mascaro and E. Eduardo Castillo The Associated Press

President Joe Biden welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Oval Office, saying the U.S. and Ukraine would continue to project a “united defense” as Russia wages a “brutal assault on Ukraine’s right to exist as a nation.”

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymy ...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC on Wednesday
By Lisa Mascaro, Nomaan Merchant and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Two congressional sources and one person familiar with the matter said his visit could still be called off at the last minute due to security concerns.

The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. TikTok would be banned fro ...
Bill would ban TikTok from most US government devices
By Nomaan Merchant Associated Press

The measure, introduced as part of a $1.7 trillion spending package, would apply to the executive branch but doesn’t appear to cover Congress.

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal J ...
Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape in Los Angeles
By Andrew Dalton Associated Press

The former movie mogul was found guilty of several charges two years after being sentenced to prison in New York on a sexual assault conviction.

 
Turbulent Hawaii flight leaves dozens injured, 11 seriously
By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

A flight from Phoenix to Honolulu carrying many people traveling for the holidays encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing, sending some unrestrained people and objects flying about the cabin and seriously injuring 11, officials and passengers said.

 
Jan. 6 committee recommends criminal charges against Trump
By Mary Clare Jalonick Associated Press

The chairman of the House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol said the former president “lost the 2020 election and knew it.”

FILE - A homeless person's tent sits on a bridge over the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles, Wednesday ...
With 40K homeless, new LA mayor to tap hotel rooms

New Mayor Karen Bass told NBC that her plan to move homeless people into rooms immediately will not “address everybody, but it is going to address, hopefully, a significant number.”

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, ...
Source: Jan. 6 panel eyes 3 charges for Trump, including insurrection
By Farnoush Amiri, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

The panel is also considering recommending prosecutors pursue charges for obstructing an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

More stories for you
Turbulent Hawaii flight leaves dozens injured, 11 seriously
Turbulent Hawaii flight leaves dozens injured, 11 seriously
Twitter suspends rapper Ye over swastika post, Musk says
Twitter suspends rapper Ye over swastika post, Musk says
‘I come back out of respect for them’: Pearl Harbor survivors attend remembrance
‘I come back out of respect for them’: Pearl Harbor survivors attend remembrance
Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns on Sandy Hook anniversary
Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns on Sandy Hook anniversary
Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape in Los Angeles
Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape in Los Angeles
Orion capsule enters far-flung orbit around moon on test flight
Orion capsule enters far-flung orbit around moon on test flight