Nation and World

SC teen charged after racist videos threaten black people

The Associated Press
August 4, 2019 - 1:12 pm
 

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 16-year-old student has been arrested and expelled from a private Catholic school in South Carolina after posting racist videos that showed him shooting a box he said represents black people.

The videos were made in May, weeks before school let out for the summer and the teen also threatened to shoot up the school in Columbia during the break, Richland County deputies said.

The videos appeared to be sent among some students in May, although school officials didn’t bring them to investigators until July 15, according to a police report obtained by The State newspaper.

In the videos, the teen uses a racial slur and calls himself “a hater of all black men.” He then shoots a black box numerous times that he said represents black people.

The teen was charged with making student threats. His name was not released because of his age.

Cardinal Newman sent a letter to parents after the newspaper put the story on its website. Diocese of Charleston spokeswoman Maria Aselage said church officials determined the danger to students was minimal since school was out and police were investigating.

The letter said the student was expelled and ordered to stay off school property.

“The next few days may be challenging for Cardinal Newman School, so I ask your prayers for our students, teachers, staff and administration,” Cardinal Newman Principal, Robert Loia wrote in the note sent out Friday night.

