Nation and World

Search is on for billionaire missing in Alps since Saturday

The Associated Press
April 11, 2018 - 12:39 am
 

BERLIN — Authorities in Switzerland and Italy are searching for a German billionaire who has been missing in the Alps since the weekend.

Karl-Erivan Haub, heir to the Tengelmann retail empire, failed to return from a ski excursion Saturday near Switzerland’s famous Matterhorn peak on the border with Italy.

A spokeswoman for Tengelmann, Sieglinde Schuchardt, said Wednesday that there was no news yet on the fate of the 58-year-old.

Haub — who was born in Tacoma, Washington — and his brother Christian have led the company since 2000.

Tengelmann’s main businesses are the hardware store Obi and clothing retailer KiK. It also has large stakes in the Netto supermarket chain and online retailer Zalando.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like