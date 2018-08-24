Search suspended for hiker missing near Washington state peak

Authorities say the search near Vesper Peak for a 28-year-old woman who failed to return from a day hike on Aug. 1 has been suspended.

EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities say the search near Vesper Peak for a 28-year-old woman who failed to return from a day hike on Aug. 1 has been suspended.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the search for Samantha Sayers was suspended Thursday.

Sayers was alone when she went out on Aug. 1. She was described as an experienced hiker who had climbed the peak before.

The sheriff’s office has said another hiker saw her at lunchtime the day of her hike at the 6,220-foot summit, and that she had walked to the south, rather than east back to her car.

The sheriff’s office says multiple search and rescue teams and other agencies have searched on foot, by air, boat and using drones since Aug. 2.

Search and Rescue Sgt. John Adams says leads and tips have been exhausted.

On Thursday night, Red Rock Search and Rescue in Southern Nevada announced via Twitter that members “have deployed to Seattle WA, to assist in the search.”

Members of the Red Rock Search and Rescue Tracking Team have deployed to Seattle WA, to assist in the search for Sam Sayers. Please keep them in your thoughts while they are on this mission. — Red Rock SAR (@RedRockSAR) August 24, 2018

— The Las Review Review-Journal