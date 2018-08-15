Search teams locate body of missing hiker in Zion National Park

Maurice Harris, 47, was last seen Monday afternoon in the Utah park at the trailhead of East Rim Trail, officials said. His body was found at the end of nearby Deertrap Mountain Trail.

Zion National Park, near Springdale, Utah, is seen in 2015. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rescuers found a hiker’s body at Zion National Park Wednesday afternoon, park officials said.

Maurice Harris, 47, was last seen Monday afternoon in the Utah park at the trailhead of East Rim Trail, officials said. His body was found at the end of nearby Deertrap Mountain Trail.

Officials planned to recover Harris’ body later Wednesday. More than 40 people joined in the search effort after he was reported missing, officials said.

