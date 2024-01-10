46°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Searches underway following avalanche at resort near Lake Tahoe

The Associated Press
January 10, 2024 - 11:54 am
 
FILE - A sign marking the 1960 Winter Olympics is seen by a chairlift at what was then called S ...
FILE - A sign marking the 1960 Winter Olympics is seen by a chairlift at what was then called Squaw Valley Ski Resort, July 9, 2020, in Olympic Valley, Calif. It announced in August 2020 it was launching an effort to find a new name and sought input from the local tribe during a yearlong planning process before formally switching to Palisades Tahoe in September of this year. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Search teams were deployed following an avalanche Wednesday at a California ski resort near Lake Tahoe, officials said.

The avalanche occurred around 9:30 a.m. at Palisades Tahoe, the resort said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“Our Patrol and mountain operations teams are performing a search at this time,” the resort said.

Sgt. David Smith, a spokesperson for the Placer County sheriff, told The Associated Press there are “no confirmed reports” of people trapped but search teams are assessing the area.

The mountain was closed for the day.

Formerly known as Squaw Valley, Palisades is on the western side of Lake Tahoe. The resort was host site for the 1960 winter Olympics.

MOST READ
1
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
2
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
3
What we know, don’t know about the Mirage’s transition to Hard Rock
What we know, don’t know about the Mirage’s transition to Hard Rock
4
Businesses say F1 cost them millions. Now they want some of it back
Businesses say F1 cost them millions. Now they want some of it back
5
CARTOONS: What Hilary told Bill after Epstein’s list came out
CARTOONS: What Hilary told Bill after Epstein’s list came out
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Assembly line worker Janice DeBono looks over a 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV at the General Motors O ...
EV shoppers will see new rules mean fewer models qualify for tax credit
By ALEXA ST. JOHN Associated Press

U.S. consumers looking to get a tax credit on an electric vehicle purchase have fewer models to choose from under new rules that limit the countries where automakers can buy battery parts and minerals — a potential blow to efforts to reduce planet-warming emissions from autos.

Jimmy Kimmel, left, is shown in a Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, in Los Angeles. New York Jets qua ...
Aaron Rodgers denies implying Jimmy Kimmel was tied to Epstein
By DAVID BAUDER and DENNIS WASZAK Jr. Associated Press

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers denied he implied comic Jimmy Kimmel was a pedophile and condemned those who do, but he stopped short of apologizing for his role in escalating their burgeoning feud.

FResidents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water from an aid dis ...
Earth shattered global heat record in 2023, agency says
By SETH BORENSTEIN AP Science Writer

Earth last year shattered global annual heat records, flirted with the world’s agreed-upon warming threshold and showed more signs of a feverish planet, the European climate agency said Tuesday.

This undated picture released by Hezbollah Military Media, shows senior Hezbollah commander Wis ...
Elite Hezbollah commander killed in southern Lebanon
By Bassem Mroue, Wafaa Shurafa and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

It is the latest in an escalating exchange of strikes across the border that have raised fears of another Mideast war.

More stories
Police: Missing exchange student found safe in Utah following cyber kidnapping scheme
Police: Missing exchange student found safe in Utah following cyber kidnapping scheme
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes wide area of Southern California
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes wide area of Southern California
Trapped in crashed truck, man rescued after 6 days surviving on rainwater
Trapped in crashed truck, man rescued after 6 days surviving on rainwater
Powerful Pacific swell pounds California coast
Powerful Pacific swell pounds California coast
6-year-old flying to visit grandma put on wrong Spirit flight
6-year-old flying to visit grandma put on wrong Spirit flight
Israel finds large tunnel adjacent to Gaza border
Israel finds large tunnel adjacent to Gaza border