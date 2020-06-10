75°F
Nation and World

Seattle councilwoman leads hundreds in takeover of City Hall

By Marty Berry Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2020 - 10:34 pm
 

Hundreds of Seattle demonstrators, led by City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant, took over City Hall on Tuesday night, according to the Seattle Times.

Protesters called for the resignation of Mayor Jenny Durkan, the Times said.

Sawant spoke to the group about her work in fighting for the city’s $15 minimum wage and the importance of building new political representation that “grabs power for ordinary people,” the Times said. She also mentioned an upcoming council vote to address “banning chemical weapons and chokeholds.”

Earlier in the day, a Black Lives Matter group sued the Seattle Police Department to halt the violent tactics it has used to break up largely peaceful protests in recent days.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington, Korematsu Center at Seattle University School of Law and the law firm Perkins Coie filed the complaint in U.S. District Court on behalf of Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

THE LATEST
LaTonya Floyd speaks during the funeral service for her brother George Floyd at The Fountain of ...
Hundreds pack Houston church for George Floyd’s funeral
By Juan A. Lozano, Nomaan Merchant and Adam Geller The Associated Press

Cellphone video of the encounter, including his pleas of “I can’t breathe,” ignited protests and scattered violence across the U.S. and around the world.

Derek Chauvin (Hennepin County Sheriff via AP)
Bond raised to $1M for former officer charged in Floyd’s death
By Steve Karnowski The Associated Press

Derek Chauvin, 44, said almost nothing during an 11-minute hearing in which he appeared before Hennepin County Judge Denise Reilly on closed-circuit TV from the state’s maximum security prison.

Protesters march Saturday, June 6, 2020, in New York. Demonstrations continue across the United ...
Q&A: When protesters cry ‘defund the police’, what does it mean?
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

It’s not necessarily about gutting police department budgets. Still, some activists and lawmakers have raised the possibility of completely disbanding police departments, clouding the more complicated message.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, and other members of Congress, kneel and observe ...
Democrats unveil police overhaul, take a knee at Capitol
By Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

“We cannot settle for anything less than transformative structural change,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, drawing on the nation’s history of slavery.