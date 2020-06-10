Seattle councilwoman leads hundreds in takeover of City Hall

Hundreds of Seattle demonstrators, led by City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, took over City Hall on Tuesday night.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best talks with activists near a plywood-covered and closed Seattle police precinct Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Seattle, following protests over the death of George Floyd. Under pressure from city councilors, protesters and dozens of other elected leaders who have demanded that officers dial back their tactics, the police department on Monday removed barricades near its East Precinct building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, where protesters and riot squads had faced off nightly. Protesters were allowed to march and demonstrate in front of the building, and the night remained peaceful. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Hundreds of Seattle demonstrators, led by City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant, took over City Hall on Tuesday night, according to the Seattle Times.

Protesters called for the resignation of Mayor Jenny Durkan, the Times said.

Sawant spoke to the group about her work in fighting for the city’s $15 minimum wage and the importance of building new political representation that “grabs power for ordinary people,” the Times said. She also mentioned an upcoming council vote to address “banning chemical weapons and chokeholds.”

Earlier in the day, a Black Lives Matter group sued the Seattle Police Department to halt the violent tactics it has used to break up largely peaceful protests in recent days.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington, Korematsu Center at Seattle University School of Law and the law firm Perkins Coie filed the complaint in U.S. District Court on behalf of Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County.

