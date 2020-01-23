56°F
Seattle police say multiple people shot in downtown

The Associated Press
January 22, 2020 - 5:59 pm
 

SEATTLE — Multiple people have been shot in downtown Seattle, police said.

The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter Wednesday that officers were investigating a shooting near the heavily trafficked area.

The suspect fled and police were searching for him. Police said medics and detectives were responding to the scene. It’s the third shooting in downtown Seattle in two days.

THE LATEST
Harvey Weinstein, center, accompanied by attorney Arthur Aidala, right, arrives at court for hi ...
Prosecutors paint Weinstein as predator as trial begins
By Michael R. Sisak and Tom Hays The Associated Press

“He was not just a titan in Hollywood. He was a rapist,” prosecutor Meghan Hast told the jury of seven men and five women in the rape case against the former Hollywood studio boss.

Staff sell masks at a Yifeng Pharmacy in Wuhan, Chin, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Pharmacies in W ...
Cases of new viral respiratory illness in China rise sharply
By Ken Moritsugu The Associated Press

The illness comes from a newly identified type of coronavirus, a family of viruses that can cause the common cold as well as more serious illnesses such as the SARS outbreak in 2002-2003 and killed about 800 people.

3 children found dead, mother arrested, say Phoenix police
The Associated Press

The 22-year-old mother, whose name has not been released, “has admitted to harming her three children, which caused their demise,” Sgt. Mercedes Fortune told reporters outside the home.

People wear face masks as they ride an escalator at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong ...
1st case of mysterious new Chinese illness hits US
By Carla K. Johnson and Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

The recent confirmation that the disease can spread between humans has heightened fears as millions of Chinese travel during the annual Lunar New Year holiday.