Seattle police say multiple people shot in downtown
It’s the third shooting in downtown Seattle in two days.
SEATTLE — Multiple people have been shot in downtown Seattle, police said.
Officers investigating shooting near 4th and Pine. Multiple victims. The suspect has fled, and police are searching for him. Officers and medics are providing first aid to the injured. Additional information to come.
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020
The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter Wednesday that officers were investigating a shooting near the heavily trafficked area.
The suspect fled and police were searching for him. Police said medics and detectives were responding to the scene. It’s the third shooting in downtown Seattle in two days.