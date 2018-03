The Secret Service says officers are responding to a suspicious vehicle near the White House.

Police are seen searching a suspicious vehicle near the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 in Washington. The Secret Service said the New Executive Office Building, left, was evacuated and a portion of 17th Street had been closed to vehicle traffic. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The law enforcement agency says on Twitter Wednesday that they are responding to a vehicle near 17th Street, by the White House.

The agency says the New Executive Office Building is being evacuated. A portion of 17th Street has been closed to vehicle traffic.