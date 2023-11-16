65°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Security Council resolution seeks urgent humanitarian pauses, corridors in Gaza

By Edith M. Lederer The Associated Press
November 15, 2023 - 5:39 pm
 
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, addresses members of t ...
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, addresses members of the U.N. Security Council at United Nations headquarters. Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday adopted its first resolution since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses” in Gaza.

The vote in the 15-member council was 12-0 with the United States, United Kingdom and Russia abstaining.

The U.S. and U.K. abstained because of the resolution’s failure to condemn Hamas’ surprise terrorist attacks into Israel on Oct. 7, and Russia because of its failure to demand a humanitarian cease-fire, which Israel and the United States oppose.

The final draft watered down language from “demands” to “calls” for humanitarian pauses, and for “the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups.”

Still, the resolution, which was sponsored by Malta, managed to overcome the serious differences that had prevented the council from adopting four previous resolutions.

“What we have achieved today is an important first step,” Malta’s U.N. Ambassador Vanessa Frazier said.

The resolution doesn’t mention the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, where Hamas terrorists killed around 1,200 people and took some 240 others hostage.

Nor does it mention Israel’s response with airstrikes and a ground offensive in Hamas-ruled Gaza that the territory’s health ministry says have killed more than 11,000 Palestinians.

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia tried unsuccessfully to amend the resolution just before the vote with language from a resolution adopted Oct. 27 by the 193-member General Assembly. It calls for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.”

The vote on the amendment was five countries in favor, the U.S. opposed, and nine abstentions. It was not adopted because it failed to get the minimum nine “yes” votes.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said she remains “horrified” that a few council members can’t condemn Hamas’ “barbaric terrorist attack,” and criticized the resolution for not reaffirming every country’s right to self-defense. She did note that the resolution is the first ever adopted “that even mentions the word Hamas.”

Nonetheless, Thomas-Greenfield called the resolution “a step forward” and said the U.S. supports its calls for humanitarian pauses and the release of hostages.

MOST READ
1
‘Void of humanity’: 8 teens arrested in ‘heinous’ beating death of Rancho teen, police say
‘Void of humanity’: 8 teens arrested in ‘heinous’ beating death of Rancho teen, police say
2
North Las Vegas homes have a Wall Street problem
North Las Vegas homes have a Wall Street problem
3
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
4
Temporary F1 bridge could become a permanent fixture near the Strip
Temporary F1 bridge could become a permanent fixture near the Strip
5
CARTOON: Life of luxury
CARTOON: Life of luxury
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Fans of Israel hold up signs of people who were kidnapped by Hamas prior the start of the Euro ...
Israel and Switzerland draw 1-1 in Euro 2024 qualifying game in Hungary
The Associated Press

A European Championship qualifying game between Switzerland and Israel ended with a 1-1 draw on Wednesday, a match that brought the Israeli team to Hungary after all scheduled games in Tel Aviv were postponed due to the Israel-Hamas war.

Posters of some of those kidnapped by Hamas in Israeli are displayed on a pole outside of New Y ...
Jewish students sue NYU over campus antisemitism
By Brian Niemietz and Cayla Bamberger New York Daily News

Students Bella Ingber, Sabrina Maslavi and Saul Tawil say they’ve been consistently harassed at school with chants of “Hitler was right” and “gas the Jews.”

President Joe Biden greets China's President President Xi Jinping at the Filoli Estate in Woods ...
Biden, Xi hold first talks in more than a year
By Aamer Madhani, Colleen Long and Didi Tang Associated Press

President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping opened their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year Wednesday with a solid handshake ahead of talks with far-reaching implications.

More stories
House adopts pro-Israeli resolution
House adopts pro-Israeli resolution
EU condemns Hamas for use of hospitals, civilians as ‘human shields’
EU condemns Hamas for use of hospitals, civilians as ‘human shields’
Israel vows to destroy Hamas, rejects UN calls for Gaza cease-fire
Israel vows to destroy Hamas, rejects UN calls for Gaza cease-fire
Israel accuses UN chief of justifying terrorism, Hamas attack
Israel accuses UN chief of justifying terrorism, Hamas attack
Hamas official vows to repeat Oct. 7 attack: ‘Everything we do is justified’
Hamas official vows to repeat Oct. 7 attack: ‘Everything we do is justified’
Israeli defense minister: No plans to control ‘life in the Gaza Strip’
Israeli defense minister: No plans to control ‘life in the Gaza Strip’