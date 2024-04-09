72°F
Security Council revives UN hopes for Palestinian Authority

Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour addresses United Nations Security Council at U.N. headquarters, Monday, March 25, 2024, after a vote that passed a cease-fire resolution in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, its first demand to halt fighting. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour, top left, addresses United Nations Security Council at U.N. headquarters, Monday, March 25, 2024, after a vote that passed a cease-fire resolution in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, its first demand to halt fighting. Far right is Gilad Erdan, Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
By Michael Weissenstein The Associated Press
April 9, 2024 - 1:08 pm
 

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council on Monday revived the Palestinian Authority’s hopes of joining the United Nations as a full member.

But the United States said relations between Israel and the Palestinians are far from ripe. That all but quashes the Palestinian Authority’s U.N. membership hopes for now.

The U.S. is one of five permanent members who can veto any council action. Members of its U.N. delegation reiterated Monday that the Palestinian Authority needs to exert control over all of the Palestinian territories and negotiate statehood with Israel before it wins statehood.

The Palestinian Authority administers parts of the West Bank. Its forces were driven from Gaza when Hamas seized power in 2007, and it has no power there.

“The issue of full Palestinian membership is a decision that should be negotiated between Israel and the Palestinians,” U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood told reporters Monday.

After years of failed on-and-off peace talks, the Palestinians have turned to the United Nations to fulfill their dream of an independent state. Israel says such steps are an attempt to sidestep the negotiating process.

Supporters of the Palestinians’ request for full membership in the United Nations asked the Security Council last week to revive the application for admission submitted in 2011.

Israel’s U.N. ambassador dismissed any possibility of Palestinian statehood, reducing the issue to a question of his country’s very ability to survive.

“From well before the establishment of the U.N., the Palestinians’ goal has be clear: the annihilation of the Jews,” Ambassador Gilad Erdan told reporters. The U.N. was founded in the wake of World War II and “the same genocidal ideology that this body was founded to combat is still prevalent among the Palestinians,” he said.

The Security Council decided to make a formal decision on Palestinian U.N. membership this month and a committee that weighs membership applications will meet again Thursday, said Malta’s U.N. Ambassador Vanessa Frazier, the current Security Council president.

THE LATEST
A woman browses produce for sale at a grocery store, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in New York. In fin ...
New WIC rules to include more money for fruits and veggies
By JONEL ALECCIA AP Health Writer

The federal program that pays for groceries for low-income mothers and children will soon emphasize more fruits, vegetables and whole grains and different cultures.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) speaks to reporters after a weekly policy luncheon with Senate Democr ...
Biden ally opposes halting U.S. weapons transfers to Israel
By Alicia Diaz Bloomberg News

Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, cited a heightened risk of an attack by Iran or its proxies after a strike on an Iranian consulate in Syria that Iran blamed on Israel.

Traffic moves along the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles on Nov. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Why Californians are fleeing this once-Golden State
By George Skelton Los Angeles Times

It seems only yesterday that California’s population was nearly 40 million. Then more people left the state. Now they’re not even at 39 million.

Avraham Harush, father of Israeli solider Sergeant Reef Harush, mourns over his grave in Ramat ...
Some Israeli forces withdraw from south Gaza
By Jack Jeffery and Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

JERUSALEM — Israel’s military announced Sunday it had withdrawn its forces from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, wrapping up a key phase in its ground offensive against the Hamas terrorist group and bringing its troop presence in the territory to one of the lowest levels since the six-month war began.

