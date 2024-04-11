84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Sen. Warren faces heat for Israel genocide comments: ‘Amplify dangerous rhetoric’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks during a hearing examining private equity in health care ...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks during a hearing examining private equity in health care at the State House in Boston. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald/TNS)
More Stories
Former Hamas hostage Aviva Siegel poses with a t-shirt showing a picture of her husband, Keith ...
‘Scared to death’: Wife of Hamas hostage from N. Carolina begs Congress for help
People attend the funeral procession for seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members killed ...
US sees missile strike on Israel by Iran, proxies as imminent
Star Wars themed Lego sets are displayed on a shelf at a Target store on Sept. 29, 2022, in San ...
4 arrested after accused in Lego thefts worth nearly $300K
The exterior of the Montecito Apartments complex is pictured in Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 1 ...
Suspect in LA freeway kids tossing case seemed agitated by solar eclipse
By Rick Sobey Boston Herald
April 11, 2024 - 1:15 pm
 

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is coming under fire for her recent comments about whether Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza, as the ADL called her out for amplifying “dangerous rhetoric.”

While taking questions at a Boston-area mosque last week, the Bay State senator was asked if a top U.N. court will find that Israel is carrying out a genocide.

“For me, it is far more important to say what Israel is doing is wrong, and it is wrong,” Warren said, according to a video posted by a GBH reporter. “It is wrong to starve children within a civilian population in order to try to bend them to your will. It is wrong to drop 2,000-pound bombs in densely populated civilian areas.”

People in the audience responded by telling Warren that she dodged the question.

“So if you want to do it as an application of law, I believe that they’ll find that it is genocide, and they have ample evidence to do so,” Warren declared, leading to applause at the Islamic Center of Boston, located in Wayland.

“What I’m also trying to tell you is I’m trying to get people past a labels argument,” she added.

Earlier this year, the International Court of Justice found that it’s plausible Israel has committed acts that violate the Genocide Convention. The ICJ’s legal process is ongoing.

The Anti-Defamation League’s New England chapter on Wednesday said the organization has reached out to Warren’s office to talk about “her language in describing Israel’s defensive actions.”

“Her speculation on how the ICJ may rule does little more than amplify dangerous rhetoric,” ADL New England’s interim regional director Ron Fish said in a statement.

“Here are facts we should focus on: Hamas continues to hold more than 130 hostages, they have rejected multiple ceasefire offers, and they continue to cause the suffering of Israelis and Palestinians alike,” Fish added.

On Tuesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was asked during a Senate hearing whether Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

“We don’t have any evidence of genocide,” Austin said in response, adding, “We don’t have evidence of that to my knowledge.”

Hamas has been designated a terrorist organization by the U.S., Canada, and the European Union

“We committed to help assist Israel from defending its territory and its people by providing security assistance, and I would remind everybody that what happened on October 7th was absolutely horrible,” he added. “And numbers of Israeli citizens killed and then a couple hundred Israeli citizens taken hostage… American citizens as well.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People attend the funeral procession for seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members killed ...
US sees missile strike on Israel by Iran, proxies as imminent
By Donato Paolo Mancini, Jennifer Jacobs and Galit Altstein Bloomberg News

Iran has threatened to hit Israel in retaliation for an attack on a diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital of Damascus last week that killed senior Iranian military officials.

Star Wars themed Lego sets are displayed on a shelf at a Target store on Sept. 29, 2022, in San ...
4 arrested after accused in Lego thefts worth nearly $300K
Jack Dolan, Los Angeles Times

Four middle-aged suspects were arrested in Southern California this week when police found them in possession of roughly $300,000 worth of purloined Lego sets, authorities said.

Crews use heavy machinery to place boulders downstream of the cracked Panguitch Lake Dam to rei ...
Utah dam, with large crack, threatens town near Bryce Canyon
By Brittany Peterson and Hannah Schoenbaum The Associated Press

Workers tried to shore up a rural Utah dam after a 60-foot crack opened and sent water pouring into a creek and endangering a town’s residents.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Harvard law student government calls on university to divest from ‘Israeli occupation and genocide’
recommend 2
Israel urges UN court to reject more emergency orders in genocide case
recommend 3
U.N. top court orders Israel to open more land crossings for aid into Gaza
recommend 4
U.N. court to hear case accusing Germany of aiding Israel war
recommend 5
Israeli officials express optimism over cease-fire talks with Hamas
recommend 6
Israel agrees to U.S. talks on Rafah