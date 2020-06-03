100°F
Nation and World

Senator: Floyd homicide charge to be upgraded; 3 others to be charged

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2020 - 11:33 am
 
Updated June 3, 2020 - 12:23 pm

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota attorney general plans to upgrade the murder charge against officer in George Floyd case, a U.S. senator says.

The three other Minneapolis Police Department officers involved in the late May death are to face abetting charges, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a tweet, mentioning a Minneapolis Star Tribune online story.

The third-degree murder charge against officer Derek Chauvin is to be upgraded to second-degree murder.

Floyd died May 25 when Chauvin pressed his knee into the handcuffed man’s neck for nearly nine minutes, sparking protests in all 50 states and worldwide marches that have stretched into nine days.

There have been five nights of marches in Las Vegas. On Monday night a man armed with several weapons was shot and killed by Las Vegas police, and Metro officer Shay Mikalonis was critically wounded in a shooting in front of Cirus Circus as he tried to apprehend a protester.

Mikalonis remains in guarded condition at University Medical Center. Surgeons successfully removed a bullet from his neck on Tuesday, according to a police union official.

The charges are to be announced in Minneapolis within the hour by state attorney general Keith Ellison, who was appointed a special prosecutor in the case.

A crowd gathered at the site of the homicide cheered loudly when news of the charges spread.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

