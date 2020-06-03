Senator: Floyd homicide charge to be upgraded; 3 others to be charged

The Minnesota attorney general plans to upgrade the murder charge against officer in George Floyd case, a U.S. senator says.

George Floyd (The Associated Press)

Police race down Fremont Street during a protest organized by Black Lives Matter in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, June 1, 2020, as riots continue throughout the country in the wake of the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd at the hands of local police. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The three other Minneapolis Police Department officers involved in the late May death are to face abetting charges, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a tweet, mentioning a Minneapolis Star Tribune online story.

This is the on-line story: Attorney General Keith Ellison to elevate charges against officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck; also charging other 3 involved | Star Tribune https://t.co/YF4JFbpocp — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020

The third-degree murder charge against officer Derek Chauvin is to be upgraded to second-degree murder.

FAMILY’S REACTION: This is a bittersweet moment. We are deeply gratified that @AGEllison took decisive action, arresting & charging ALL the officers involved in #GeorgeFloyd's death & upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin to felony second-degree murder. #JusticeForGeorge pic.twitter.com/jTfXFHpsYl — Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) June 3, 2020

Floyd died May 25 when Chauvin pressed his knee into the handcuffed man’s neck for nearly nine minutes, sparking protests in all 50 states and worldwide marches that have stretched into nine days.

There have been five nights of marches in Las Vegas. On Monday night a man armed with several weapons was shot and killed by Las Vegas police, and Metro officer Shay Mikalonis was critically wounded in a shooting in front of Cirus Circus as he tried to apprehend a protester.

Mikalonis remains in guarded condition at University Medical Center. Surgeons successfully removed a bullet from his neck on Tuesday, according to a police union official.

The charges are to be announced in Minneapolis within the hour by state attorney general Keith Ellison, who was appointed a special prosecutor in the case.

A crowd gathered at the site of the homicide cheered loudly when news of the charges spread.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.