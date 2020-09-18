88°F
Nation and World

Sequoia National Park shut down due to California wildfire

The Associated Press
September 17, 2020 - 8:45 pm
 

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — California’s Sequoia National Park has been fully closed due to a nearby wildfire in the Sierra Nevada wilderness.

The action this week came after the park headquarters and the community of Three Rivers at the park’s southern entrance were put on evacuation notice, according to a statement.

“To ensure any pending evacuation goes as smoothly as possible we are closing the park to visitors,” Acting Superintendent Lee Taylor said.

Campground reservations are being canceled and refunded.

Sequoia National Park, home to its giant namesake trees, is threatened by the Castle Fire, part of the SQF Complex of fires ignited by lightning in the Sierra National Forest.

Burning since Aug. 19, the complex has scorched nearly 192 square miles of forest and was just 12% contained on Thursday. The fire has destroyed 150 structures and threatens more than 3,400 others.

Kings Canyon National Park, immediately to the north of Sequoia, remains open.

