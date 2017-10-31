Several dead after vehicle drives onto New York City bike path

A motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people Tuesday, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing what appeared to be a gun, police and witnesses said.

New York City Police Officers respond to a report of gunfire along West Street near the pedestrian bridge at Stuyvesant High School in lower Manhattan in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Martin Speechley/NYPD via AP)

A paramedic looks at a body covered under a white sheet along a bike path, Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

A paramedic looks at a body covered under a white sheet along the bike path Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

In this still image taken from video, police and ambulances respond to report of gunfire a few blocks from the World Trade Center in New York on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (AP Photo)

The New York Police Department said several people are dead and numerous others injured after the vehicle drove onto the bike path near the World Trade Center site.

At least two bodies could be seen lying motionless on the path beneath tarps near mangled bicycles.

The NYPDposted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody. The department said it was unclear whether anyone was shot or whether they were all struck by the vehicle.

A man who was riding in an Uber along the West Side Highway near Chambers Street said he saw several bleeding people on the ground after a truck struck several people. Another witness said the truck had also collided with a small bus and one other vehicle.

Tom Gay, a school photographer, was on Warren Street and heard people saying there was an accident. He went down to West Street and a woman came around the corner shouting, “He has a gun! He has a gun!”

Gay said he stuck his head around the corner and saw a slender man in a blue track suit running southbound on West Street holding a gun. He said there was a heavyset man pursuing him.

He said he heard five or six shots and the man in the tracksuit fell to the ground, gun still raised in the air. He said a man came over and kicked the gun out of his hand.

Uber driver Chen Yi said he saw a truck plow into people on a popular bike path adjacent to the West Side Highway. He said he then heard seven to eight shots and then police pointing a gun at a man kneeling on the pavement.

“I saw a lot of blood over there. A lot of people on the ground,” Yi said.

His passenger, Dmitry Metlitsky, said he also saw police standing near a man who was on his knees with his hands up, and another man bleeding on the ground nearby. He said the truck had also collided with a small school bus and one other vehicle.

Police were expected to give a news briefing shortly.