77°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Several detained as protestors block parking garage at Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Police detain three a pro-Palestinian demonstrators who attempted to block traffic to the garag ...
Police detain three a pro-Palestinian demonstrators who attempted to block traffic to the garage of the Stata Center at MIT, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Police detain a pro-Palestinian demonstrator who attempted to block traffic from the garage of ...
Police detain a pro-Palestinian demonstrator who attempted to block traffic from the garage of the Stata Center at MIT, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Police detain a pro-Palestinian demonstrator who attempted to block traffic from the garage of ...
Police detain a pro-Palestinian demonstrator who attempted to block traffic from the garage of the Stata Center at MIT, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
More Stories
A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter carries rescuers from Hidden Valley Park on Thurs ...
2 skiers killed, 1 rescued after Utah avalanche
A deer eyes a human walking the Sawyer Camp Trail alongside the Lower Crystal Springs Reservoir ...
Deadly brain disease found in 2 California deer
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One as he departs Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport ...
US says Rafah offensive would jeopardize cease-fire talks as Biden threatens to halt more Israel aid
FILE - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost speaks during an election night watch party, Nov. 8, 202 ...
Anti-KKK law in Ohio could lead to charges for student protesters in masks
By Steve LeBlanc The Associated Press
May 9, 2024 - 5:18 pm
 

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police detained several people Thursday at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology after demonstrators blocked a parking garage in their ongoing protest movement connected to the Israel-Hamas war.

Tensions have ratcheted up in standoffs with protesters of the Israel-Hamas war on campuses across the United States and increasingly in Europe.

In Boston, the U.S. city most identified with higher education, students have set up encampments on at least five campuses, including MIT, Northeastern University and Harvard University.

At MIT, protesters have been asking administrators to end all research contracts with Israel’s Ministry of Defense, which they estimate total $11 million since 2015. On Thursday, the school issued an alert just before 2 p.m. saying protesters were blocking the entrance to a campus parking garage and spilling onto a nearby street.

About two hours later, authorities split protesters up and pushed them away from the garage. At least three people were detained. Protesters walked away continuing to chant “free Palestine” after the three were detained and police pushed them back. The crowd dispersed and the garage was reopened by 5 p.m., the school said.

Hannah Didehbani, an MIT student and one of the leaders of the protest, said the decision to block the entrance to the garage was part of a larger effort to bring attention to what she described as MIT’s complicity with the Israeli military. Didehbani said she has been issued a suspension and an eviction notice by the school but said MIT cannot suspend the larger student movement.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter carries rescuers from Hidden Valley Park on Thurs ...
2 skiers killed, 1 rescued after Utah avalanche
By Rick Bowmer and Amy Beth Hanson The Associated Press

Two backcountry skiers were killed and one was rescued after an avalanche in the mountains outside of Salt Lake City, authorities said.

A deer eyes a human walking the Sawyer Camp Trail alongside the Lower Crystal Springs Reservoir ...
Deadly brain disease found in 2 California deer
Susanne Rust Los Angeles Times

State officials reported the presence of deadly chronic wasting disease in two wild California deer earlier this week.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Anti-war protesters dig in as some schools close encampments after reports of antisemitic activity
recommend 2
USC cancels graduation ceremony amid concern about pro-Palestinian protest disruptions
recommend 3
Paris students block university building in pro-Palestinian protest
recommend 4
Biden says ‘order must prevail’ during campus protests over the war in Gaza
recommend 5
Demonstrations roil U.S. campuses ahead of graduations as protesters spar over Gaza conflict
recommend 6
British government tries to avert the type of unrest seen on American campuses