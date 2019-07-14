98°F
Nation and World

Several hospitalized after crash on Interstate 15 in California

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2019 - 7:36 pm
 

Multiple people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a semitruck crossed an Interstate 15 center divider and struck eight cars in California near Primm.

The semitruck crossed the divider near Baker, California, about 5o miles from Primm, according to a tweet the San Bernardino County Fire Department sent about 5 p.m. Three people were immediately taken to a hospital, with 12 additional people taken as “delayed patients,” the department said.

Medical helicopters were used to transport patients, the department said. There were no known fatalities in the crash.

Drivers should expect delays on north and southbound I-15, the department said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

