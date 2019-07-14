Several hospitalized after crash on Interstate 15 in California

Multiple people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a semitruck crossed an Interstate 15 center divider and struck eight cars in California near Primm.

Multiple people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a semitruck crossed an Interstate 15 center divider and struck eight cars in California near Primm. (San Bernardino County Fire Department)

Multiple people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a semitruck crossed an Interstate 15 center divider and struck eight cars in California near Primm.

The semitruck crossed the divider near Baker, California, about 5o miles from Primm, according to a tweet the San Bernardino County Fire Department sent about 5 p.m. Three people were immediately taken to a hospital, with 12 additional people taken as “delayed patients,” the department said.

Baker (Final): BC147 North IC semi-truck crosses the center divider and collides with 8 cars. #SBCoFD, CHP, MCLB and Mercy Air are on scene to treat and transport 3 immediate and 12 delayed patients. No known fatalities. Expect delays on north and southbound Interstate 15. KRH pic.twitter.com/D7s95AxJwr — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 13, 2019

Medical helicopters were used to transport patients, the department said. There were no known fatalities in the crash.

Drivers should expect delays on north and southbound I-15, the department said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.