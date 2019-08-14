107°F
Several police officers shot in Philadelphia

By Christina Paciolla The Associated Press
August 14, 2019 - 2:28 pm
 
Updated August 14, 2019 - 3:08 pm

PHILADELPHIA — Several Philadelphia police officers were shot Wednesday afternoon in what is being called an “active and ongoing” shooting situation in the city.

Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted there was at least one suspect firing at police officers in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood.

A police spokesman confirmed the shooting but offered no other information.

Live video from news statins shows a massive police presence in a neighborhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

Gunshots are continuing to be heard late Wednesday afternoon.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting them in the back of a police car.

Gripp said officers were taken to Temple University Hospital. But the hospital wouldn’t provide the officers’ conditions.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said numerous agents are responding to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.

Police are asking that news helicopters stay away from the area as they are hindering operations.

