Sheriff: At least 20 people arrested on suspicion of looting during LA wildfires

The Palisades fire ravaged Palisades Elementary Charter School in Pacific Palisades, California ...
The Palisades fire ravaged Palisades Elementary Charter School in Pacific Palisades, California on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Summer Lin Los Angeles Times
January 9, 2025 - 12:12 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — At least 20 people have been arrested on suspicion of looting during the wildfires raging in Los Angeles, according to officials.

L.A. Supervisor Kathryn Barger said during a Thursday news conference that people have been arrested by L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies in evacuated zones.

“I promise you, you will be held accountable,” she said. “Shame on those who are preying on our residents during this time of crisis.”

The Sheriff’s Department will continue patrolling for looting and any other criminal activity.

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna confirmed during the conference that deputies will continue to conduct roving patrols, be stationed at road closures and provide security to try to prevent looting and other criminal behavior.

“I’m gonna make this crystal clear to everybody out there: over last night and this morning we are up to 20 individuals who chose to go into our area and deprive these poor people who have been through so much of their property,” Luna said.

“When we have an evacuation order, by law, if you remain in that area, you are guilty of a misdemeanor,” he added. “If you commit certain crimes, it could jump up to a felony.”

L.A. County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman also condemned looting.

“If you want to go ahead and loot, if you want to commit burglary, if you want to engage in grand theft, if you want to engage in these internet scams where you’re going to be taking advantage of people who are going to be seeking insurance and government benefits, you will be arrested, you will be prosecuted and you will be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

Firefighters were continuing to fight the Palisades fire, which has burned more than 17,200 acres, and the Eaton fire, which has burned through Pasadena and Altadena areas, charring at least 10,600 acres.

