91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Ship attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels was full of grain bound for Iran

In this undated photo provided by the Etat Major des Armees on Thursday, May 30, 2024, a view ...
In this undated photo provided by the Etat Major des Armees on Thursday, May 30, 2024, a view of the Laax, a Greek-owned, Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier that came under attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels earlier this week, carrying cargo of grain bound for Iran, the group's main benefactor, authorities said Thursday. (Etat Major des Armees via AP)
More Stories
In this image made from video provided by WXYZ, police stand guard after they dismantled a pro- ...
Police dismantle pro-Palestinian camp at Wayne State University in Detroit
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) spea ...
In blow to Israeli rivals, Netanyahu’s popularity on the rise
A Guadalupe Virgin statue lays among the rubble of the destroyed home of Juana Landeros, who ro ...
Nevada Red Cross volunteers helping with tornado relief in Texas, Arkansas
United Nations United Kingdom Ambassador Barbara Woodward, left, confers with United States Amb ...
US calls Algeria’s proposed U.N. resolution demanding Israel halt offensive in Rafah not helpful
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press
May 30, 2024 - 11:05 am
 

A Greek-owned, Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier that came under attack by Yemen’s Houthi terrorists earlier this week had a cargo of grain bound for Iran, the group’s main benefactor, authorities said Thursday.

The attack on the Laax comes as the Houthis continue their attacks on shipping throughout the Red Sea corridor, part of a campaign they say aims at pressuring Israel and the West over the war in Gaza. However, as shipping through that artery has dropped during the months of attacks, the terrorists have struck vessels associated with Iran, as well as Tehran’s economic lifelines of China and Russia.

Initially after the attack, the Laax had listed its destination as Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. On Thursday, however, its listed destination instead appeared to be Bandar Khomeini, Iran.

A statement released by French naval forces based in the UAE that patrol the Middle East also identified the vessel’s grain shipment as being bound for Iran. It said that a team from Djibouti had inspected the damage caused by the attack, which it said involved both drones and missiles, and found no remaining dangerous explosives onboard the ship.

Images released by the French navy showed damage both at the waterline of the vessel, as well as on its deck.

Tuesday’s attack saw five missiles hit the Laax during the hourslong assault, the private security firm LSS-SAPU told The Associated Press. LSS-SAPU, which earlier helped evacuate mariners from the Houthi-attacked Rubymar that later sunk, said there had been no prior warning by radio from the Houthis.

LSS-SAPU had three armed security guards onboard the Laax at the time of the attack. Among the ship’s crew were 13 Filipinos and one Ukrainian, the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers said in a statement.

The Houthis in recent months have stepped up attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, demanding that Israel end the war in Gaza.

The Houthis have launched more than 50 attacks on shipping, killed three sailors, seized one vessel and sunk another since November, according to the U.S. Maritime Administration.

On Wednesday, another U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone apparently crashed in Yemen, with the Houthis claiming they fired a surface-to-air missile at it. The U.S. Air Force didn’t report any aircraft missing, leading to suspicion that the drone may have been piloted by the CIA. As many as three may have been lost this month alone.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White Ho ...
US condemns deaths but says Israel policy unchanged
By Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

The White House condemned the deaths of dozens of civilians as a result of an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, but it is not planning any policy changes as a result.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Yemen’s Houthi rebels acknowledge attacking a US destroyer that shot down missile in the Red Sea
recommend 2
Yemen’s Houthi terrorists launch a missile that strikes an oil tanker in the Red Sea
recommend 3
Another US MQ-9 Reaper drone goes down in Yemen, images purportedly show
recommend 4
Portuguese-flagged ship is hit far in Arabian Sea
recommend 5
Houthis threaten to try to attack ships in Mediterranean Sea
recommend 6
Suspected pirate attack in the Gulf of Aden raises concerns about growing Somali piracy