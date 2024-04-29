85°F
Nation and World

Ship damaged in Red Sea likely missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

Thousands of Houthi supporters take part at a rally against the U.S. and Israel and to support ...
Thousands of Houthi supporters take part at a rally against the U.S. and Israel and to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, April. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press
April 29, 2024 - 1:17 pm
 

JERUSALEM — A suspected missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi terrorists damaged a ship in the Red Sea on Monday, authorities said, the latest assault in their campaign against international shipping in the crucial maritime route.

The attack happened off the coast of Mokha, Yemen, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said. The ship sustained damage in the attack, the UKMTO said, though its crew was safe and heading to its next port of call. The agency urged vessels to exercise caution in the area.

There was “an explosion in close proximity to a merchant vessel,” the UKMTO said. “Vessel and crew are reported safe.”

The private security firm Ambrey said a salvo of three missiles targeted a Malta-flagged container ship traveling from Djibouti onward to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“The vessel was targeted due to its listed operator’s ongoing trade with Israel,” Ambrey said.

CMA CGM, a Marseille, France-based shipper, had its Malta-flagged CMA CGM Manta Ray due to sail to Jeddah from Djibouti on Monday. However, the shipper said the vessel remained at harbor in Djibouti and could not have been targeted in the incident.

The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge any attack, though suspicion fell on the group. It typically takes the terrorists several hours to claim their assaults.

Meanwhile Monday, the Italian Defense Ministry said its frigate Virginio Fasan shot down a Houthi drone that morning near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

“A missile exploded in the water in the vicinity of the escorted vessel, causing only minor superficial damage,” the Italian Defense Ministry said, not identifying the commercial vessel being escorted. “The frigate Fasan and the protected merchant vessel are continuing their southward route as planned to exit the Red Sea.”

American officials have speculated that the terrorists may be running out of weapons as a result of the U.S.-led campaign against them and after firing drones and missiles steadily for months. However, the terrorists have renewed their attacks in the past week. Early Sunday morning, the U.S. military shot down five drones in the air over the Red Sea, its Central Command said.

The drones “presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels in the region,” Central Command said in a statement.

