105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Ship found off Israel’s coast could shed light on the navigation skills of ancient mariners

This photo released by Israel's Antiques Authority (IAA) on Thursday, June 20, 2024 shows Jacob ...
This photo released by Israel's Antiques Authority (IAA) on Thursday, June 20, 2024 shows Jacob Sharvit, left, and Dr. Karnit Bahartan, right, with the ancient jars that were carried on the world's oldest known deep-sea ship, as seen some 55.9 miles (90 kilometers off of the Israeli coastline. A company drilling for natural gas off the coast of northern Israel discovered a 3,300-year-old ship and its cargo, one of the oldest known examples of a ship sailing far from land, the Israel Antiquities Authority said on Thursday. (Emil Aladjem/ Israel Antiquities Authority via AP)
This photo released by Israel's Antiquities Authority (IAA) on Thursday, June 20, 2024 shows th ...
This photo released by Israel's Antiquities Authority (IAA) on Thursday, June 20, 2024 shows the control room of the Energean Star ship that mounted an operation to retrieve cargo that was carried on the world's oldest known deep-sea ship, as seen some 55.9 miles (90 kilometers off of the Israeli coastline. A company drilling for natural gas off the coast of northern Israel discovered a 3,300-year-old ship and its cargo, one of the oldest known examples of a ship sailing far from land, the Israel Antiquities Authority said on Thursday. (Emil Aladjem/ Israel Antiquities Authority via AP)
This photo made from video released by Israel's Antiquities Authority (IAA) on Thursday, June 2 ...
This photo made from video released by Israel's Antiquities Authority (IAA) on Thursday, June 20, 2024 shows a Canaanite jar being retrieved by a robot from a depth of 1.11 miles (1.8 kilometers) that was carried on the world's oldest known deep-sea ship, as seen some 55.9 miles (90 kilometers off of the Israeli coastline.. A company drilling for natural gas off the coast of northern Israel discovered a 3,300-year-old ship and its cargo, one of the oldest known examples of a ship sailing far from land, the Israel Antiquities Authority said on Thursday. (Energean/ Israel Antiquities Authority via AP)
More Stories
The Bovard Administration Building on the campus of the University of Southern California on Ma ...
USC drops complaints, won’t discipline professor who said ‘Hamas are murderers’
People wave Israeli flags during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ...
Two Israeli soldiers killed in central Gaza
A man looks at his mobile phone while shopping at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Sunda ...
Nearly half of Americans struggling because of higher prices, poll finds
A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from Las Vegas in 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southwest flight from Las Vegas buzzes Oklahoma school
By Melanie Lidman The Associated Press
June 21, 2024 - 1:44 pm
 

TEL AVIV, Israel — Amid escalating tensions with Hezbollah terrorists in northern Israel and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, a company drilling for natural gas off the coast of northern Israel discovered a 3,300-year-old ship and its cargo, one of the oldest known examples of a ship sailing far from land, the Israel Antiquities Authority said.

The discovery of the late Bronze Age ship so far out at sea indicates that the navigation abilities of ancient seafarers were more advanced than previously thought because they could travel without a line of sight to land, the IAA said.

The great depth at which the ship was found means it has been left undisturbed by waves, currents or fishermen over the millennia, offering greater potential for research, it said.

“The discovery of this boat now changes our entire understanding of ancient mariner abilities. It is the very first to be found at such a great distance with no line of sight to any landmass,” said Jacob Sharvit, head of the IAA marine unit, adding that two similar ships from the same era had been discovered previously, but only close to shore.

Sharvit said the assumption by researchers until now has been that trade during that era was conducted by boats sailing close to the shore, keeping an eye on land while moving from port to port. He said the newly discovered boat’s sailors probably used the sun and the stars to find their way.

The wooden ship sank about 55 miles off Israel’s Mediterranean coast and was discovered at a depth of 1.1 miles by Energean, a natural gas company which operates a number of deep-sea natural gas fields in Israel’s territorial waters.

In its work, Energean said it uses a submersible robot to scour the sea floor. About a year ago, it came across the 39 to 45 foot-long ship buried under the muddy bottom, nestled under hundreds of jugs that were thousands of years old.

The boat and its cargo were fully intact, the IAA said, adding that the vessel appeared to have sunk either in a storm or after coming under attack by pirates.

The ship for now is not being retrieved.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People wave Israeli flags during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ...
Two Israeli soldiers killed in central Gaza
The Associated Press

No information was given about the circumstances of the deaths of the two, both of whom were men in their 20s. Three other soldiers were severely injured, the army said.

Stanford McConnehey, left, listens to Beshara Kehdi, right, speak as they announce that the Dav ...
UC Davis’ pro-Palestinian encampment ends
By Ishani Desai The Sacramento Bee

The encampments’ peaceful end comes as police have been called to dismantle tents around the state. It began May 6.

FILE - This image provided by U.S. Central Command, shows the U.S.-built floating pier being us ...
US defense official confirms Gaza pier is bringing aid ashore
By Lolita C. Baldor and Ellen Knickmeyer The Associated Press

The pier was reattached to Gaza’s shoreline on Wednesday, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss U.S. military operations.

Hezbollah supporters watch a speech given by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on a scre ...
Hezbollah leader warns archenemy Israel against wider war
By Kareem Chehayeb and Abby Sewell The Associated Press

Lebanon’s Hezbollah has new weapons and intelligence capabilities that could help it target more critical positions deeper inside Israel in case of an all-out war, the terrorist group’s leader warned on Wednesday.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Ship attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in fatal assault sinks in Red Sea
recommend 2
US Navy faces its most intense combat since World War II
recommend 3
US aircraft carrier has fought Houthi attacks for months. How long can it last?
recommend 4
Scuffles erupt between police, protesters demanding return of Israeli hostages
recommend 5
Blinken to push cease-fire plan in eighth urgent Mideast trip since Gaza war erupted
recommend 6
Spain, Norway and Ireland formally recognize a Palestinian state