106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Shooter at large after LA deputy wounded at sheriff’s station

The Associated Press
August 21, 2019 - 5:23 pm
 
Updated August 21, 2019 - 5:24 pm

LANCASTER, Calif. — A deputy was wounded when someone opened fire Wednesday outside a Los Angeles County sheriff’s station and authorities searched a nearby building for the shooter, officials said.

The deputy was standing with colleagues near a helipad in the parking lot of the Lancaster station when he was struck once in the shoulder, said Deputy Lilian Peck.

The deputy was hospitalized in stable condition, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

“We have set up containment on a nearby building and we are going through all our tactical steps right now,” Villanueva said.

A perimeter was set up as deputies used binoculars to determine where the gunfire came from.

Officials believed the shooter was inside large four-story structure with many windows about a block away from the station. Deputies cleared other nearby buildings, including a library. Metrolink train service was halted in the area.

Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris told KABC-TV he visited the wounded deputy in the hospital and he’s “going to be OK.”

The sheriff’s station is surrounded by shops and restaurants in a downtown area of the desert city with 160,000 residents about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 file photo, plumes of smoke rise after an explosion at a m ...
Iran-backed militias blame US for attacks on bases in Iraq
By Qassim Abdul-Zahra The Associated Press

BAGHDAD — Iraqi paramilitary forces backed by Iran accused Israeli drones of carrying out a series of attacks on bases run by the militias, saying Wednesday that they hold the United States ultimately responsible. The militias vowed to defend themselves against any future attack.