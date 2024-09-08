Shooting attack at the West Bank-Jordan border crossing kills 3 Israelis

Three Israelis were shot and killed Sunday at the border crossing between the West Bank and Jordan, Israeli officials said.

Israeli soldiers stand guard near the site of a deadly shooting attack where Israeli officials say three people were shot and killed at the Allenby Bridge Crossing between the West Bank and Jordan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

ALLENBY CROSSING, West Bank — Three Israelis were shot and killed Sunday at the border crossing between the West Bank and Jordan, Israeli officials said, in what appeared to be an attack linked to the 11-month-old war in Gaza.

Israel’s military said the gunman approached the Allenby Bridge Crossing from the Jordanian side in a truck and opened fire at Israeli security forces, who killed him in a shootout. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said the three Israelis were men in their 50s and the military said they were civilians.

Relatives identified the gunman as Maher al-Jazi, a retired Jordanian soldier from Athroh. Jordan’s state-run Petra News Agency said he was transporting goods to the West Bank. The interior ministry said that, based on initial investigation results, the incident was an individual act.

Jordan was investigating. The Western-allied Arab country made peace with Israel in 1994 but is deeply critical of its policies toward Palestinians. Jordan has a large Palestinian population and has seen mass protests against Israel over the war in Gaza. Hundreds of Jordanians marched in Amman to celebrate the attack, chanting slogans in support of al-Jazi and burning the Israeli flag.

The Allenby crossing over the Jordan River, also known as the King Hussein Bridge, is mainly used by Palestinians and tourists. The crossing has seen few security incidents, but in 2014 Israeli security guards shot and killed a Jordanian judge who they said had attacked them.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack and linked it to Israel’s larger conflict with Iran and allied terrorist groups, including Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Also on Sunday, Netanyahu said government ministers may no longer visit Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site — revered by Jews as the Temple Mount and by Muslims as Haram al-Sharif — without his permission. Tensions over the compound have fueled past violence.