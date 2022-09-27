95°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Nation and World

Shooting leads to traffic delays on I-15 near Cajon Pass in California

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 - 4:11 pm
 
Updated September 27, 2022 - 4:28 pm
45-year-old Anthony John Graziano (Courtesy of City of Fontana Police Department via AP)
45-year-old Anthony John Graziano (Courtesy of City of Fontana Police Department via AP)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — A Southern California man suspected of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter died in a shootout Tuesday with law enforcement on a highway in the high desert, police said.

The suspect, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, was pronounced dead at the scene in Hesperia, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. His female passenger was also struck by gunfire but authorities would not immediately say whether she was the missing teen.

Graziano allegedly killed Tracy Martinez, 45, on Monday in a domestic violence incident in the city of Fontana, according to Fontana police Sgt. Chris Surgent. Family members told investigators that the couple had been going through a divorce.

Investigators had issued an Amber Alert after Graziano fled with their daughter, Savannah Graziano, in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plates. Graziano was described as armed and dangerous.

On Tuesday, a 911 caller reported seeing the Nissan Frontier in Barstow, according the sheriff’s department. Authorities said a pursuit began and Graziano fired multiple shots out of the vehicle’s rear window.

The Nissan became disabled in Hesperia, authorities said. Deputies returned the suspect’s fire, hitting Graziano and the female passenger. She was taken to a hospital.

Tuesday’s crime scene caused major backups along Interstate 15. An afternoon news conference was scheduled.

The original killing was discovered early Monday in Fontana, about 35 miles south of Hesperia.

Officers responded at around 7:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire, and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at a home, police said in a statement. Martinez was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

MOST READ
1
Bettor wins almost $3M on football parlay
Bettor wins almost $3M on football parlay
2
Woman fatally shot after confrontation about ride to school, police say
Woman fatally shot after confrontation about ride to school, police say
3
Judge reduces bail for 16-year-old accused of attacking teacher
Judge reduces bail for 16-year-old accused of attacking teacher
4
Woman’s boyfriend, brother and father accused in killing of suspected robber
Woman’s boyfriend, brother and father accused in killing of suspected robber
5
Man killed by police, officer injured during Henderson shooting
Man killed by police, officer injured during Henderson shooting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This Sept. 26, 2022, satellite image released by NASA shows Hurricane Ian growing stronger as i ...
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
By Cristiana Mesquita and Curt Anderson The Associated Press

Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits Florida on Wednesday.

A youth uses an umbrella in Batabano, Cuba, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Hurricane Ian was growing s ...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
By Cristiana Mesquita and Curt Anderson The Associated Press

Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be the among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

A Ukrainian serviceman helps a comrade during an evacuation of injured soldiers participating i ...
EU splits on response to Putin’s call-up; Ukraine says it shows weakness
By Jon Gambrell and Adam Schreck The Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said he’s bracing for more Russian strikes on Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure, as the Kremlin seeks to ramp up the pressure on Ukraine and its Western backers as the weather gets colder.

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Trop ...
Ian strengthens, poses major threat to Florida; Fiona hits Canada
By Anthony Izaguirre The Associated Press

Gov. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency order for two dozen counties, but expanded the warning to the entire state, urging residents to prepare for a storm that could lash large swaths of Florida.

In this image made from a video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian Pre ...
Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up
By Karl Ritter The Associated Press

Large numbers of Russians have rushed to book one-way tickets out of the country after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine.

The offices of Feeding Our Future are shown Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 in St. Anthony, Minn., a we ...
$250M stolen from food program during pandemic, feds say
By Amy Forliti The Associated Press

“This $250 million is the floor,” Andy Luger, the U.S. attorney for Minnesota, said at a news conference. “Our investigation continues.”

A flooded road is seen during the passage of hurricane Fiona in Villa Blanca, Puerto Rico, on S ...
Hurricane Fiona leaves 1 dead in Puerto Rico, governor says
By Syra Ortiz-Blanes and Antonio Maria Delgado Miami Herald

Hurricane Fiona left at least one dead and millions without power in Puerto Rico, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said Monday afternoon, warning that the storm, which poured more than 30 inches of rain in some areas, will continue to soak the island the rest of the day.