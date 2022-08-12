91°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Shooting rampage after family dispute kills 11 in Montenegro

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 - 11:06 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

CETINJE, Montenegro — A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead in a gun battle with police, Montenegro state TV reported Friday, quoting police sources.

State TV RTCG reported that the 34-year-old gunman wounded another six people, including a policeman, in the city of Cetinje’s Medovina neighborhood near the seat of the former royal government. The city is 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podogrica, the current capital of the small Balkan nation.

RTCG, quoting witnesses, said the attacker was randomly shooting at people walking in the street, including at children. Four of the wounded were transferred to a hospital in Cetinje while two others with serious wounds were sent to the Clinical Center in Podgorica.

The site of the attack was blocked off by police.

Police still have not issued an official statement about the attack.

MOST READ
1
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
2
Army veteran receives life sentence for role in rapper’s killing
Army veteran receives life sentence for role in rapper’s killing
3
Late-night summer storm rumbles through Las Vegas Valley
Late-night summer storm rumbles through Las Vegas Valley
4
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
5
Arrest made in Strip crash that left 1 dead
Arrest made in Strip crash that left 1 dead
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Caesar Creek Flea Market in Wilmington, Ohio, stands near the place where law enforcement o ...
Official: Gunman appeared to threaten FBI after Trump search
By Andrew Welsh-Huggins and Patrick Orsagos The Associated Press

Ricky Shiffer, 42, was armed with a nail gun and an AR-15-style rifle when he tried to breach the visitor screening area at the FBI office Thursday.

A sign asks those getting vaccinated to keep 6 feet apart during the vaccination event, Wednesd ...
CDC drops COVID-19 quarantine, screening recommendations
By Mike Stobbe and Collin Binkley The Associated Press

The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person.

Money is exchanged at a food stand while workers wear face masks inside Grand Central Market on ...
US wholesale inflation fell in July for 1st time in 2 years
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Prices at the wholesale level fell from June to July, the first month-to-month drop in more than two years and a sign that some of the U.S. economy’s inflationary pressures cooled last month.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace speaks during a joint press conference with Danish Minist ...
Give & take: West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal
The Associated Press

On a day of give and take, Western nations made more pledges to send arms to Ukraine while the European Union’s full ban on Russian coal imports kicked in on Thursday amid claims sanctions against Moscow now even affected its defense exports.

People shop at a grocery supermarket in Alhambra, California, on July 13, 2022. (Frederic J. Br ...
Inflation pace slows notably in July
By Don Lee Los Angeles Times

After months of steadily climbing to a 40-year high, the pace of inflation slowed notably in July.