Show dog awaiting flight goes missing at Atlanta airport

Floris van Essen reunited with his dog named Gale. (@ATLairport/Twitter)

ATLANTA — A Dutch man says his show dog went missing at Atlanta’s airport while waiting to board a flight to Amsterdam.

Floris van Essen tells news outlets that the American Staffordshire terrier named Gale was in a crate and had gone through security with another dog about three hours before their flight was to leave. The dogs had been heading home after being shown in the U.S.

About 10 minutes before boarding, the dog’s handlers were told that when workers went to load the dog’s crate, they discovered it was empty.

Gayle update:

The show dog who apparently escaped her crate at #ATL Saturday, was spotted in an airfield thicket by ATL Ops teams this morning. A baited trap has been set and is now being monitored. pic.twitter.com/3ol5dKtQnv — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) March 26, 2019

Success! Gayle has been found and is back her owner’s hands. Kudos to #ATL’s Ops team for its effort in bringing her back…. pic.twitter.com/N0ukM5Z4Qn — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) March 26, 2019

WGCL-TV reports that KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said in a statement that the dog broke out of its cage and went missing Saturday.

According to a tweet from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Gale was reunited with her owner on Tuesday afternoon.