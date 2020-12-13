48°F
Showers, snow fall in Northern, Central California

The Associated Press
December 12, 2020 - 6:10 pm
 
People cross the California Street cable car tracks in the rain Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO — The first meaningful rainstorm in nearly a month dropped light rain and snow in Northern and Central California starting Friday afternoon, bringing a little bit of relief as the state grapples with drought-like conditions.

A quarter to half of an inch of rain fell in the Sacramento Valley and one inch of snow fell in the 6000 to 7000 feet range of the Sierra Nevada, according to the National Weather Service.

The wettest part of the Bay Area, was the Sonoma County community of Venado, which received a little over an inch of rain. The town’s weather station perched on a ridge often records the heaviest rainfall in the region.

San Francisco recorded nearly half an inch of rain.

A second round of rain is expected to arrive late Saturday and tropical moisture drawn the Pacific Ocean could produce a wetter storm, said Johnnie Powell, a meteorologist at the NWS Sacramento office. The Sierra Nevada’s highest peaks could see as much as a foot or two of snow.

About 95% of the state is experiencing drought-like conditions , according to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor report. Precipitation across the western U.S. has been below normal since the beginning of October, it said.

Zion National Park struggles with overcrowding on scenic road
The Associated Press

Officials at Zion National Park have started to regularly close the road into the park’s main canyon due to overcrowding from private vehicles since the shuttle service closed for the season last month.

Rocket motor fails to ignite on Virgin Galactic test flight
By Susan Montoya Bryan and Paul Davenport The Associated Press

The next phase of final testing for the Virgin Galactic team will involve company mission specialists and engineers being loaded into the spaceship’s passenger cabin for powered flights.

FDA approves emergency use of 1st COVID-19 vaccine in US
By Lauran Neergaard, Matthew Perrone and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

The U.S. gave the final go-ahead Friday to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.

 
White House pressures FDA boss to get Pfizer vaccine approved Friday
The Associated Press

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Friday pressed Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn to grant an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day.

Businessman took Las Vegas trip with $350K PPP loan, officials say
The Associated Press

A Virginia man who authorities said used a fraudulently obtained $350,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for personal expenses, including a trip to Las Vegas, has pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

US deaths top 3K in one day, more than D-Day or 9/11
The Associated Press

Just when the U.S. appears on the verge of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine, the numbers have become gloomier than ever: Over 3,000 American deaths in a single day, more than on D-Day or 9/11.

 
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use endorsed by US panel
By Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

A U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Thursday, putting the country just one step away from launching an epic vaccination campaign against the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.