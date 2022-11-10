53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Nation and World

Sierra gets big snow as California recovers from Election Day storm

The Associated Press
November 9, 2022 - 5:58 pm
 
Updated November 9, 2022 - 6:07 pm
This photo shows the sky lift during the first snow fall at Mammoth Mountain, Calif. on Tuesday ...
This photo shows the sky lift during the first snow fall at Mammoth Mountain, Calif. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Patrick Griley/Mammoth Lakes Tourism via AP)
Passing storm clouds move over Castaic Lake in Caustic, Calif. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (AP ...
Passing storm clouds move over Castaic Lake in Caustic, Calif. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Firefighters look for people trapped in the rain-swollen Cucamonga wash in Ontario, Calif., on ...
Firefighters look for people trapped in the rain-swollen Cucamonga wash in Ontario, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

LOS ANGELES — A drenched California emerged Wednesday from a powerful multiday storm that unleashed rain, snow and raging floodwaters, leaving one person dead and four others missing.

Lingering showers, mountain snow and gusty winds were tapering off, and the National Weather Service issued overnight frost and freeze advisories due to the cold airmass behind the storm.

The tempest unleashed heavy downpours Tuesday in Southern California, where one person was found dead after runoff surging down a creek channel swept 10 people away in the city of Ontario. Five were rescued and firefighters were searching for four others, Fire Chief Ray Gayk said Wednesday.

“As far as we know, there were homeless people in the storm drains and that’s when they got washed away by the surge of water and they ended up in the actual storm drain system,” Gayk told the Los Angeles Times.

A tornado touched down a few miles outside the town of Galt near Sacramento at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. No major damage was reported.

The storm continued to affect travel Wednesday on highways through the Sierra Nevada after heavy snow and whiteout conditions. Chain controls remained in effect and big rigs were restricted altogether on some sections of routes through the towering mountain range.

In the southern Sierra, a helicopter crew retrieved the body of a hiker found on a mountain pass, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. The body was discovered Saturday after an earlier storm swept through the area last week.

The potent fall storms are a promising start to California’s wet season, although experts say it will take much more precipitation to reverse the impacts of the state’s historic drought.

UC Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Lab reported that this week’s storm dropped 34.3 inches of snow by Wednesday, and that the the eight-day total was 54 inches.

Among Lake Tahoe snow sport resorts, Mt. Rose and Boreal announced plans to open for the season on Friday. The Eastern Sierra resort of Mammoth Mountain, which opened last weekend, reported totals from the departing storm ranged from 49-70 inches.

Annual snowfall in the Sierra normally provides about a third of the state’s water when it melts. Last year, however, California had powerful storms in October and December but experienced its driest January through April on record.

MOST READ
1
Laxalt takes lead from Cortez Masto early Wednesday morning
Laxalt takes lead from Cortez Masto early Wednesday morning
2
Sources: U2 sets MSG Sphere opening date; Garth Brooks tickets on sale Monday
Sources: U2 sets MSG Sphere opening date; Garth Brooks tickets on sale Monday
3
Here are the betting odds on Nevada Senate, governor races
Here are the betting odds on Nevada Senate, governor races
4
When will Nevadans know the winners of Tuesday’s elections?
When will Nevadans know the winners of Tuesday’s elections?
5
Thousands of votes still need to be counted in Clark County, statewide
Thousands of votes still need to be counted in Clark County, statewide
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People carry umbrellas while walking past a voting sign outside City Hall in San Francisco, Tue ...
California pounded by rain, snow on Election Day
The Associated Press

One person died and two others were missing in a raging stream channel as a powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow on Election Day, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County.

Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a check with his son, Joe Chahayed, Jr., as they pose for a p ...
$2.04B Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California
By Stefanie Dazio and Scott McFetridge The Associated Press

The winning numbers were selected nearly 10 hours after the scheduled drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game’s member lotteries.

People who declined to give their names make their picks as they wait in line to buy lottery ti ...
Record $1.9B Powerball jackpot drawing delayed
By Scott McFetridge The Associated Press

The Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday remains delayed and its likely that the official results wont be known until Tuesday morning, the Multi-State Lottery Association said.

A tram arrives at a tram stop during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Pho ...
3M in Kyiv may face winter without heat, water or power
By Sam Mednick The Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that about 4.5 million people were without electricity. He called on Ukrainians to endure the hardships.

Bruce Gideos, floor manager at Pierre's Place, in Chesterfield, N.H., prints out Powerball tick ...
Powerball jackpot rises to record $1.6B
The Associated Press

The lottery is offered in 45 states, but no one has won the top prize in more than three months.