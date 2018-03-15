Sister of church shooter Dylann Roof brings loaded gun to school

Deputies say the sister of church shooter Dylann Roof has been arrested for bringing drugs, pepper spray and a knife to her South Carolina school.

Dylann Roof enters the courtroom at the Charleston County Judicial Center to enter his guilty plea on murder charges April 10, 2017, in Charleston, South Carolina. Roof, a white supremacist who was sentenced to death in the 2015 massacre of nine black worshippers, has told a federal appeals court he wants to fire his appellate attorneys because one of them is Jewish and the other is Indian. (Grace Beahm/Pool/File/The Post And Courier via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies say the sister of church shooter Dylann Roof has been arrested for bringing drugs, pepper spray and a knife to her South Carolina school.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department tells WIS-TV 18-year-old Morgan Roof was arrested Wednesday after an administrator at A.C. Flora High School had contacted a school resource officer.

Roof is charged with marijuana possession and two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds. A judge set her bond at $5,000. She was screened for a public defender. She is not allowed to return to the school.

Investigators say Roof also posted a Snapchat that alarmed fellow students, but was not arrested for it.

School principal Susan Childs posted a letter to parents on the school’s Twitter page explaining what occurred while students walked out to remember the 17 killed in the Parkland, Florida, Valentine’s Day school shooting.

Dylaan Roof was convicted of fatally shooting nine African-American parishioners at a Charleston church in 2015.