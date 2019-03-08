Skier dies after being buried in avalanche in Colorado

(Getty Images)

DENVER — A 48-year-old man has died after being caught in an avalanche while skiing in the Colorado backcountry.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the avalanche occurred about 2 p.m. Thursday in the Jones Pass area of Clear Creek County.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Hans Berg, of Empire.

The Denver Post reports he was the seventh person killed by avalanches this season.

Mike Cooperstein of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the victim was with group of people skiing despite warnings of avalanche danger.

The skier was fully buried by the avalanche. He was dug out by others and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.