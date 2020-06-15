92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Slain Atlanta man’s family makes tearful plea

By Russ Bynum and Kate Brumback The Associated Press
June 15, 2020 - 11:06 am
 

ATLANTA —Pleading through grief and tears Monday, the family of a black man killed by Atlanta police outside a fast-food drive-thru called on protesters to refrain from violence and demanded changes in the criminal justice system to prevent such deaths.

An autopsy found that 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was shot twice in the back late Friday by an officer trying to arrest him for being intoxicated behind the wheel of his car. Brooks tried to flee after wrestling with officers and grabbing a Taser from one of them.

“Not only are we hurt, we are angry,” said Chassidy Evans, Brooks’ niece. “When does it stop? We’re not only pleading for justice. We’re pleading for change.”

About 20 of Brooks’ children, siblings, cousins and other family members sobbed openly at a news conference as more than 1,000 people gathered not far away for an NAACP-led protest outside the Georgia Capitol.

The killing has rekindled protests in Atlanta that erupted in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. The Wendy’s restaurant where Brooks was shot was burned down over the weekend.

No reason

Evans said there was no reason for her uncle “to be shot and killed like trash in the street for falling asleep in a drive-thru.”

“Rayshard has a family who loves him who would have gladly come and got him so he would be here with us today,” she said.

Relatives described Brooks as a loving father of three daughters and a stepson who had a bright smile, a big heart and loved to dance. His oldest daughter learned her father was slain while celebrating her eighth birthday with cupcakes and friends, wearing a special dress as she waited for Brooks to take her skating, said Justin Miller, an attorney for the family.

“There’s no justice that can ever make me feel happy about what’s been done,” said Tomika Miller, Brooks’ widow. “I can never get my husband back. … I can never tell my daughter he’s coming to take you skating or for swimming lessons.”

Asks for peaceful protests

She asked those demonstrating in the streets to “keep the protesting peaceful,” saying: “We want to keep his name positive and great.”

The NAACP protest took place as lawmakers were returning to work after a three-month coronavirus shutdown.

Several Democratic lawmakers joined protesters and called for Georgia to pass a hate-crimes law as well as a slate of other reforms, including the repeal of the state’s citizen’s arrest and stand-your-ground laws. Republican leaders pushed back against swift action.

Morgan Dudley, 18, skipped work to join the Capitol demonstration after her job kept her from joining prior Atlanta protests in the wake of Floyd’s death. As those protests started to die down, she said, she feared the message would be lost.

“I was like, ‘You know what, this is not a trend. This is an actual problem that we’re facing,’” said Dudley, who is black. “So I called out of work to be here today.”

Officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the shots that killed Brooks, has been fired, and the other officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, has been placed on administrative duty. Police Chief Erika Shields resigned a day after the shooting.

Charges pending

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said he hopes to decide by midweek whether to charge either of the officers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was put in charge of the investigation.

Brooks was shot after police were called amid complaints that a car was blocking the drive-thru lane. An officer found Brooks asleep in the car.

Video from the two officers’ body cameras and dash-mounted cameras on their cruisers showed Brooks cooperating for more than 40 minutes, telling them he had had a couple of drinks while celebrating his daughter’s birthday and consenting to a breath test.

The video shows Brooks’ alcohol level at 0.108 percent — higher than Georgia’s legal limit of 0.08. When one of the officers moves to handcuff him, Brooks tries to run and the officers take him to the ground. Brooks grabs Brosnan’s Taser and starts running again.

Footage from a Wendy’s security camera showed Brooks turn and point an object at one of the officers, who opens fire.

“As I pursued him, he turned and started firing the Taser at me,” Rolfe told a supervisor after the shooting in a videotaped conversation. “He definitely did shoot it at me at least once.”

Georgia House Minority Leader Bob Trammell, a Democrat, said: “For the General Assembly to turn a deaf ear to the cries that are occurring all over Georgia and throughout the country would be a tragic missed opportunity and a dereliction of responsibility.”

MOST READ
1
Sisolak calls for investigation into arrests at Las Vegas Strip protest
Sisolak calls for investigation into arrests at Las Vegas Strip protest
2
Man stabbed, robbed at Las Vegas Strip casino, police say
Man stabbed, robbed at Las Vegas Strip casino, police say
3
Hundreds join Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas
Hundreds join Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas
4
Shay Mikalonis, officer shot at protest, paralyzed from neck down
Shay Mikalonis, officer shot at protest, paralyzed from neck down
5
Armed man at Black Lives Matter protest charged with impersonating officer
Armed man at Black Lives Matter protest charged with impersonating officer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus gather outs ...
China scrambles to control outbreak, Europe opens borders
By Ken Moritsugu, Geir Moulson and Menelaos Hadjicostis The Associated Press

People were lined up at hospitals and other facilities around Beijing as authorities rushed to administer thousands of nucleic acid tests of people who worked at a major wholesale market, anyone who had visited it in the past two weeks or anyone who had come in contact with either group.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle ...
Queen Elizabeth’s birthday marked with smaller ceremony
The Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday was marked Saturday with a smaller ceremony than usual, as the annual Trooping the Color parade was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

FILE - In this June 8, 2020, file photo nail salon workers hold signs during a protest in Westm ...
California to allow nail salons to reopen starting Friday
By Kathleen Ronayne The Associated Press

Some Californians will again be able to get a manicure, a new tattoo or enjoy a massage starting late next week under new state guidance issued this past Friday.

Protesters raise their fists and kneel in front of French riot police during a march against po ...
Protesters call attention to deaths of two more black men
By Sylvia Hui and Ed White The Associated Press

Anti-racism protesters on Saturday sought to call attention to the deaths of two more black men — one who was found hanging from a tree in California and another who was fatally shot by police outside an Atlanta restaurant.

"RIP Rayshard" is spray painted on a sign as as flames engulf a Wendy's restaurant du ...
Atlanta officer fired after fatal shooting of black man
By Russ Bynum and Brynn Anderson The Associated Press

An Atlanta police officer was fired following the fatal shooting of a black man and another officer was placed on administrative duty, the police department announced early Sunday.

Visitors listen to "In the Arms of an Angel," during a memorial service for Tylee Rya ...
Community mourns after remains of 2 kids found in Idaho
By Rebecca Boone The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho — Within a few hours, a garden of mementos grew outside the rural crime scene. Pinwheels, flowers and stuffed animals dotted a fence near where police found remains believed to belong to two children in a bizarre case that has captured attention around the world.