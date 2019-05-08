Slain Colorado student helped classmates escape danger

Student Nui Giasolli told NBC’s “Today” show that she was in her British Literature class when one of the suspects entered and pulled out a gun.

This undated photo provided by Rachel Short shows Kendrick Castillo, who was killed during a shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (Rachel Short via AP)

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The father of the student killed in a Colorado school shooting says his son was a hero and he wants people to know about him.

John Castillo told television station KMGH that 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo was shot and killed after two students opened fire Tuesday in STEM School Highlands Ranch south of Denver.

Student Nui Giasolli told NBC’s “Today” show that she was in her British Literature class when one of the suspects entered and pulled out a gun.

Giasolli said Kendrick Castillo lunged at the gunman, who shot the teen.

Giasolli says Castillo’s actions gave the rest of the class time to get underneath their desks and then run across the room to escape to safety.

Rachel Short of Bacara USA says Kendrick Castillo started working at her company last year as an intern. She said he was such a terrific employee they offered him a part-time job.

Short said Castillo was funny and empathetic and loved helping people.

Short said: “To find he went down as a hero, I’m not surprised, that’s exactly who Kendrick was.”