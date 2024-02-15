45°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Slip slidin’ away? California mansion on edge of cliff after landslide — PHOTOS

The Associated Press
February 15, 2024 - 5:00 am
 
Cliff-top houses along Scenic Drive sit close to a landslide in Dana Point, Calif., on Tuesday, ...
Cliff-top houses along Scenic Drive sit close to a landslide in Dana Point, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
Cliff-top houses along Scenic Drive sit close to a landslide in Dana Point, Calif., on Tuesday, ...
Cliff-top houses along Scenic Drive sit close to a landslide in Dana Point, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
Cliff-top houses along Scenic Drive sit close to a landslide in Dana Point, Calif., on Tuesday, ...
Cliff-top houses along Scenic Drive sit close to a landslide in Dana Point, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
Cliff-top houses along Scenic Drive sit close to a landslide in Dana Point, Calif., on Tuesday, ...
Cliff-top houses along Scenic Drive sit close to a landslide in Dana Point, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
Cliff-top houses along Scenic Drive sit close to a landslide in Dana Point, Calif., on Tuesday, ...
Cliff-top houses along Scenic Drive sit close to a landslide in Dana Point, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

DANA POINT, Calif. — A massive landslide on a coastal bluff has left a Southern California mansion on the edge of a cliff, but authorities have determined that the ocean-view home and neighboring residences are not in immediate danger.

The slide occurred last week in the city of Dana Point after back-to-back drenching storms that also caused numerous mud and debris flows throughout the region.

The city’s building inspector assessed the residential structures and a geotechnical engineer observed the slide site, the city said in a statement Wednesday.

“At this point, the City has deemed that no additional action is necessary, and out of an abundance of caution has recommended that the property owner contract for a professional engineering assessment of the property,” the statement said.

“The house is fine, it’s not threatened and it will not be red-tagged,” the owner, Dr. Lewis Bruggeman, told KCAL-TV. “The city agrees that there’s no major structural issue with the house.”

More rain is in the Southern California forecast, arriving by late Sunday night and possibly lasting into Wednesday.

MOST READ
1
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
2
Where are the most homes selling in Clark County?
Where are the most homes selling in Clark County?
3
CARTOONS: How Taylor Swift creates marital strife
CARTOONS: How Taylor Swift creates marital strife
4
CARTOONS: If Trump chopped down the cherry tree
CARTOONS: If Trump chopped down the cherry tree
5
Barstool Sports founder reviews Vegas pizzeria. Did he like it?
Barstool Sports founder reviews Vegas pizzeria. Did he like it?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
NTSB investigators survey the site of an Airbus Helicopters EC-130 on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, ne ...
Bad weather could have led to fatal helicopter crash near California-Nevada border
By Stefanie Dazio Associated Press

Aviation experts who reviewed newly released photos and video of Friday’s helicopter crash that killed six people and said the flight likely should have been canceled because of poor nighttime weather conditions in Southern California’s Mojave Desert.

Charlotte, a round stingray, in an undated photo at the Aquarium and Shark Lab by Team ECCO in ...
Stingray with no mate is pregnant at North Carolina aquarium
By Ben Finley Associated Press

Charlotte, a rust-colored stingray the size of a serving platter, has spent much of her life gliding around the confines of a storefront aquarium in North Carolina’s Appalachian Mountains.

The wife of Israeli reservist Yair Cohen touches his flag-draped casket during his funeral at K ...
Progress in cease-fire, hostage-release talks
By Samy Magdy, Najib Jobain and Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

Israel and Hamas are making progress in cease-fire and hostage-release talks, officials said Tuesday.

An associate checks over a big-screen television on display in a Costco warehouse Tuesday, Feb. ...
US inflation slows but remains elevated
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The Labor Department report showed that the consumer price index rose 0.3% from December to January, up from a 0.2% increase the previous month.

Hostage Fernando Simon Marman, right, hugs a relative after being rescued from captivity in the ...
Israeli military forces rescue 2 hostages in dramatic Gaza raid
By Najib Jobain, Josef Federman and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

The army identified those rescued as Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70, who were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on Oct. 7.

More stories
‘Pineapple Express’ sweeps California as February begins — PHOTOS
‘Pineapple Express’ sweeps California as February begins — PHOTOS
What to expect as second ‘Pineapple Express’ wallops California
What to expect as second ‘Pineapple Express’ wallops California
No damage reported from 4.6-earthquake near Malibu
No damage reported from 4.6-earthquake near Malibu
5.7 quake just off Hawaii’s Big Island causes shaking, no damage
5.7 quake just off Hawaii’s Big Island causes shaking, no damage
Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring at Groundhog Day festivities
Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring at Groundhog Day festivities
California’s snowpack remains well below normal. But help is on the way
California’s snowpack remains well below normal. But help is on the way