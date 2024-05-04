86°F
Nation and World

Small anti-war protest ruffles University of Michigan graduation ceremony

Graduates sporting Israeli flags and pins shout at Pro-Palestinian protesters as they demonstra ...
Graduates sporting Israeli flags and pins shout at Pro-Palestinian protesters as they demonstrate during the University of Michigan's Spring 2024 Commencement Ceremony at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday, May 4, 2024.( Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP)
By Philip Marcelo The Associated Press
May 4, 2024 - 2:42 pm
 

Protesters chanted anti-war messages and waved Palestinian flags during the University of Michigan’s commencement Saturday, as student demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war collided with the annual pomp-and-circumstance of graduation ceremonies.

The protest happened at the beginning of the event at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. About 75 people, many wearing traditional Arabic kaffiyeh along with their graduation caps, marched up the main aisle chanting and holding signs. One protest banner read: “No universities left in Gaza.”

Officials said no one was arrested, and the protest didn’t seriously interrupt the nearly two-hour event, which was attended by tens of thousands of people.

University spokesperson Colleen Mastony said public safety personnel escorted demonstrators to the rear of the stadium, where they remained through the conclusion of the event.

“Peaceful protests like this have taken place at U-M commencement ceremonies for decades,” she added.

U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro paused a few times during his remarks, saying at one point, “Ladies and gentlemen, if you can please draw your attention back to the podium.”

Before he administered an oath to graduates in the armed forces, Del Toro said they would “protect the freedoms that we so cherish,” including the “right to protest peacefully.”

The university has allowed protesters to set up an encampment on campus but police assisted in breaking up a large gathering Friday night, and one person was arrested.

Tent encampments of protesters calling on universities to stop doing business with Israel or companies they say support the war in Gaza have spread across campuses nationwide in recent weeks in a student movement unlike any other this century. Some schools have reached agreements with the protesters to end the demonstrations and reduce the possibility of disrupting final exams and commencements.

Many encampments have been dismantled and protesters arrested in police crackdowns. More than 2,400 people have been arrested on 47 college and university campuses since April 18.

In other developments Saturday, police broke up a demonstration at the University of Virginia. Campus police called it an “unlawful assembly” in a post on the social platform X.

Meanwhile near Boston, students at Tufts University took down their protest encampment without police intervention.

USAID Administrator Samantha Power talks with Mana operations director Harry Broughton during a ...
A new sea route for Gaza aid is on track, USAID says
By Russ Bynum and Ellen Knickmeyer The Associated Press

Preparations are on track in Gaza for humanitarian workers to be ready to deliver food, treatment for children and other assistance by mid-May, a USAID official said.

Houthi military spokesman, Brigadier Yahya Saree, delivers a statement on the attacks against t ...
Houthis threaten to try to attack ships in Mediterranean Sea
By Mohammed Hatem Bloomberg News

The Houthi terrorist group based in Yemen threatened to start trying to attack ships in the eastern Mediterranean Sea as it steps up a campaign of anti-Israeli assaults.

