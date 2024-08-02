Small California town dethrones Phoenix as hottest city in the US

A town of 5,200 just inside the California border along Route 66 now boasts a scorching new record — the hottest monthly average temperature in the country.

An early-morning a kayaker paddles through Colorado River that flows along Needles, separating California and Arizona. The city averaged 103.2 degrees in July, the hottest monthly average temperature in the U.S. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Needles averaged 103.2 degrees in July, surpassing Phoenix’s highest average temperature last July of 102.7 degrees, according to the Arizona State Climate Office. In an X post, the department ceded the unfortunate title to Needles.

The post also referenced two other cities, Palm Springs and Blythe, and welcomed them to the club of cities with average temperatures of at least three digits for an entire month.

“Welcome?” the post said.

Jan Jernigan, the mayor of Needles, was not surprised by her town’s achievement, saying: “We probably did (beat the record), quite easily.”

The heat is a part of the town’s culture. When the City Council hosts meetings, it offers guests a basket of Red Hots candy with a sign that reads, “Needles is Red Hot,” Jernigan said.

Needles has learned to hold city events early in the morning to avoid the worst of the heat, Jernigan said. A food distribution event Thursday morning started around 5 a.m. and lasted only until 8 a.m., she said, before temperatures became oppressive.

The town, also known for references in the “Peanuts” comics as the home of Snoopy’s brother Spike, still draws tourists and residents alike to its three beaches on the Colorado River where they can try to beat the summer heat, said City Manager Patrick Martinez. The city has spent $8.4 million in grants to improve infrastructure, including updating parks, he said.

“You’ve (got to) be waist-deep in the Colorado River” to stay cool in Needles, he said.

In late June, the region’s intense heat was partly to blame for an unusual brush fire that broke out near Needles, burning 70 acres and destroying one structure. It crossed into Arizona and burned 143 acres there. Martinez said the infrastructure upgrades included beach cleanups that will help reduce the risk of future wildfires, especially during a wildfire-prone summer. This year’s hot weather has contributed to fires burning 30 times as many acres statewide as last year.

To fight the heat, the town operates a senior center that provides water and a cool place for people to gather. It is equipped with a generator and can be opened during an emergency if power outages put residents in danger of overheating, Martinez said.

Jernigan said the most recent improvements to Needles’ infrastructure aren’t the end of the story. “We still have a long way to go,” she said.

