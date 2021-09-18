84°F
Nation and World

Small earthquake rattles Los Angeles area

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2021 - 9:12 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck an area south of Los Angeles on Friday evening but there were no immediate reports of any injuries of serious damage.

The quake hit at 7:58 p.m. near Carson, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was about 7 miles deep.

The quake was felt in the Los Angeles area and surrounding cities including Lomita and Torrance, CNN reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

