Small earthquake shakes San Diego area

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck an area northeast of San Diego on Wednesday evening but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or serious damage.

(Getty Images)

The quake hit about 7:30 p.m. about 40 miles east of Temecula, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. Minutes earlier, a 3.9 quake was felt in Indio, and there has been at least one aftershock.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.