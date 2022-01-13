54°F
Nation and World

Small earthquake shakes San Diego area

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2022 - 7:53 pm
 
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck an area northeast of San Diego on Wednesday evening but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or serious damage.

The quake hit about 7:30 p.m. about 40 miles east of Temecula, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. Minutes earlier, a 3.9 quake was felt in Indio, and there has been at least one aftershock.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

THE LATEST
Shelves that held Chef Boyardee products are partially empty at a grocery in Pittsburgh, on Tue ...
US shoppers finding bare shelves at some stores due to COVID
By Dee-Ann Durbin and Parker Purifoy The Associated Press

Shortages at U.S. grocery stores have grown more acute in recent weeks as new problems — like the fast-spreading omicron variant — have piled on to the supply chain struggles and labor shortages.

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to ...
Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations.

Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the COV ...
California hospitals letting COVID-infected staff stay on job
By Adriana Gomez Licon and Jennifer McDermott The Associated Press

Hospitals in California and around the U.S. are increasingly taking the extraordinary step of allowing nurses and other workers infected with the coronavirus to stay on the job if they have mild symptoms or none at all.

New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life i ...
Real estate heir, convicted killer Robert Durst dies at 78
By Andrew Dalton and Brian Melley The Associated Press

Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted last year of killing his best friend, has died.

Firefighters work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, ...
Space heater caused New York fire that kills 19, including 9 children
By David Porter, Bobby Caina Calvan and Michelle L. Price The Associated Press

New York City’s deadliest fire in more than three decades killed 19 people, including nine children, Sunday at a high-rise apartment building in the Bronx.