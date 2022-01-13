Small earthquake shakes San Diego area
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck an area northeast of San Diego on Wednesday evening but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or serious damage.
The quake hit about 7:30 p.m. about 40 miles east of Temecula, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. Minutes earlier, a 3.9 quake was felt in Indio, and there has been at least one aftershock.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
