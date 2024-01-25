Small quake strikes Southern California county

(Getty Images)

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck San Bernardino, Calif., on Wednesday evening but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or serious damage.

The quake hit at 7:43 p.m. about two miles west of Interstate 215 and less than 20 miles south of Cajon Pass along Interstate 15, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was 10 miles deep.